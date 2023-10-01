Christian Greco: “Museums are a defense of freedom”

“Research and participation are two distinctive features of the museum, right from the beginning,” says the director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin Christian Greco at Italian Tech Week. A brief speech, without any mention of the political controversies which, despite himself, see him as a protagonist these days. Fifteen minutes, full of information and ideas. “About seventy people work at the Egyptian Museum: of these, over twenty are involved in research,” he tells us. “In all Italian universities there are only 13”. The research has many purposes, but one is particularly close to Greco’s heart: reconstructing the “biography of the object”, collecting as much information as possible on the environment in which it was born, on the reasons why it was created, on the people who created it. created and used it. “An object is a means to start a dialogue between those who preceded us and those who follow us,” he says. And technology plays a fundamental role in this.

He talks about the sarcophagus of Butehamon, kept at the Egyptian: “It is made up of around thirty parts obtained from other sarcophagi, a practice that seems bizarre to us but which was quite common at the time. And we discovered this with complex tests, such as computerized tomography, which give us the possibility of recognizing different materials, processes and periods of materials. And then, naturally, there is a long research effort to contextualize the results of the analyses. But it is important to note how it is immateriality that makes us understand materiality.” There will be an international conference on the topic at the end of November at the Egizio, entitled Im/materialities. Which will also explore the reverse path: that is, how it is possible to digitally recreate a material object to bring it to enthusiasts and scholars all over the world.

But the museum has a social function: it must be open to all, “it must talk about access to culture, it must be a place of democracy where the dialectical comparison which is the salt of growth is guaranteed”. And for this reason, says Greco, “The museum is an inherently political place: it uses the past to build the future”. He delves further into the mission of the institution which he has successfully managed for years: “Museums are a defense of freedom, a frontier place where article 3.2 of the constitution is implemented. A museum must be able to remove the obstacles that prevent the harmonious development of personality”.

A speech so passionate, so visionary ends on an even higher note, quoting Plato: “Research is the spice of life, it answers a fundamental question that we often forget: when a child grows up he asks the why of all things, and we we must cultivate that curiosity and transform it into research. It is the only possibility to understand who we are, we must not kill the curiosity that makes us alive. Plato would say that it binds us to the logos, that is, to the divine.”

