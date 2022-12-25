Although it was revealed in advance that Epic Games Christmas limited free activities included past repeated games, the limited-time free game on the 11th day today (26th) is actually the 3A masterpiece “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” that sold more than 10 million worldwide (Death Stranding Director’s Cut), free for a 24-hour limited time. By the way, “Death Stranding Director’s Cut Edition” has a 40% discount in the Steam Winter Sale, priced at 714 yuan.

“Death Stranding” is developed by the well-known game producer Hideo Kojima’s independent studio Kojima Productions. It is a 3A role-playing masterpiece that subverts the traditional game experience. The background describes a mysterious event called “Death Stranding” in the future, which opens life and death. A gateway between worlds, Norman Reedus’ deliveryman “Sam” tries to connect people to the Internet in a broken and disconnected post-apocalyptic world.

The Epic Games Store “Death Stranding” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 27, and it can be kept permanently after receiving it. And this wave of exemptions is also expected to bring huge expenditures to Epic Games, because according to past data, Epic must pay the publisher as much as the player receives the game.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year for 15 days.