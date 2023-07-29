The spirits that called to me

It’s Monday morning. My cell phone rings. (Well, of course it doesn’t ring, it vibrates. Most of the time it doesn’t even vibrate, I just see on the display that a call is coming in, but that’s irrelevant here.)

So my cell phone is ringing. I know the number that calls me. It’s one of maybe a handful of numbers that I would instantly recognize. (Just counting: one, two, three, four, five… – yes, could do with the handful.)

The number is my father’s office number. He’s had her for decades. At some point a number was added, but I was just able to remember it. The only thing that’s odd: it’s his former office phone number, to be precise. He has been retired for a few years. Why is someone calling me from this number?

After some thought, I came up with a halfway plausible explanation: My father probably saved my cell phone number on a speed dial button in his office phone. When he left, he certainly didn’t delete the speed dial assignments. (It’s probably a tedious process of pressing three buttons at once while mimicking the nightingale’s courtship sound.) And apparently nobody’s changed the speed-dial assignments or swapped out the device since. Apparently his old phone is still on his old desk with my number on one of the speed dial buttons.

And just today, it seems, someone got hold of this speed dial button and called me with it. Maybe it was a person sitting at this desk now. Maybe it was a cleaner. I won’t know because I couldn’t answer or call back. Or maybe it was just the ghost of the speed dial button.

(Christopher Bergmann)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

