Home Technology Chrome adds RAM and battery saving features in v.107
Technology

Chrome adds RAM and battery saving features in v.107

by admin
Chrome adds RAM and battery saving features in v.107

For a long time, the RAM usage of the Chrome browser has been criticized, which is why Google has been trying to optimize the performance of the browser through various methods.

Recently, in the v.107 beta version of the Chorme browser, Google has added two modes: “memory saver” (RAM saving) and “battery saver” (power saving), which will cut the browser’s RAM footprint again. Currently, Google refers to this feature as “high efficiency” mode.

Google Chrome has added a new Performance option to the settings page at chrome://settings/performance for users to enable and use the memory saver and battery saver.

At present, Chrome v.107 canary can enter chrome://flags and find two options: memory saver and battery saver. After the memory saver mode is turned on, the browser will recycle RAM from the tabs that the user does not use, thereby saving more more RAM space. You can choose between 5 seconds, 30 seconds, 2 minutes, and 1 hour of tab clearing. Once selected, you need to restart your browser, then click the menu, select settings, and a performance bar will appear.

Once enabled, you can enable memory saver and battery saver (for Laptop). As shown above, there are graphical hints for memory saver and battery saver.

In fact, after memory saver mode is enabled, Chrome will reclaim RAM from tabs you don’t use frequently. This frees up your computer’s resources for other tasks and keeps Chrome running fast. Inactive tabs appear empty and automatically reload when you click on them.

High-efficiency operation means high power consumption, which is a fact that cannot be changed. Of course, users can turn on node mode in the settings.

You may also like

“Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection” PC version...

TGS “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” real...

Mysterious shiny golden objects appear on the surface...

ASUS 14-inch mobile monitor and mobile device for...

The Patronus is on the scene automatically! ?...

Husband is clamoring to buy a PS5 game...

[Gospel for fans]”Street Fighter 6″ October beta test...

Manuel Agnelli and Achille Lauro at the Italian...

What could not be seen in the past...

Manuel Agnelli and Achille Lauro at the Italian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy