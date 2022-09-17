For a long time, the RAM usage of the Chrome browser has been criticized, which is why Google has been trying to optimize the performance of the browser through various methods.

Recently, in the v.107 beta version of the Chorme browser, Google has added two modes: “memory saver” (RAM saving) and “battery saver” (power saving), which will cut the browser’s RAM footprint again. Currently, Google refers to this feature as “high efficiency” mode.

Google Chrome has added a new Performance option to the settings page at chrome://settings/performance for users to enable and use the memory saver and battery saver.

At present, Chrome v.107 canary can enter chrome://flags and find two options: memory saver and battery saver. After the memory saver mode is turned on, the browser will recycle RAM from the tabs that the user does not use, thereby saving more more RAM space. You can choose between 5 seconds, 30 seconds, 2 minutes, and 1 hour of tab clearing. Once selected, you need to restart your browser, then click the menu, select settings, and a performance bar will appear.

Once enabled, you can enable memory saver and battery saver (for Laptop). As shown above, there are graphical hints for memory saver and battery saver.

In fact, after memory saver mode is enabled, Chrome will reclaim RAM from tabs you don’t use frequently. This frees up your computer’s resources for other tasks and keeps Chrome running fast. Inactive tabs appear empty and automatically reload when you click on them.

High-efficiency operation means high power consumption, which is a fact that cannot be changed. Of course, users can turn on node mode in the settings.