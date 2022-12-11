The Chrome browser launched by Google has always had many fans, but as the functions become more and more powerful, some problems are always criticized. . But Google has long been working on ways to make Chrome more in line with people’s expectations, and now the new power-saving and memory-saving features are officially launched and are expected to be widely available around the world in the next few weeks.

From the latest version of Chrome 108, Google has introduced two new performance settings, which can effectively reduce memory usage while maintaining the stability of paging, and save power for you when the battery power is low. These two new features will be available on Windows, macOS and COS platforms in the future.

First, let’s talk about the memory saving feature that has been tested for some time. When you have a bunch of tabs open in Chrome and come back to them later, memory saver will free up memory resources from the tabs you are not currently using, and transfer them to the active web page you are browsing, making the whole The experience is smoother, which can be of great help if you are doing more intensive applications, such as video clips or playing games. Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them. Specifically, when there are many tabs open, you can still see the tabs of all tabs, but the page will not be reloaded until you switch to an inactive tab.

Power saving mode comes in handy when you are browsing the web on your laptop when you are away from home, but the battery power is low and there is no outlet nearby to charge it. If you are using the Chrome browser, when the device power drops to 20%, Chrome will begin to limit background activities and dynamic visual effects of websites that contain animations and movies, so as to save power consumption.

Over the years, there have been many extensions in the Chrome browser that have tried to save power and memory. However, because the extension app store is too mixed, and malware is intruding, it is difficult for users to Choose, now of course it’s nice to see an official version of Chrome on PC that doesn’t require third-party extensions. And other browsers have also launched similar functions in their own products. For example, the page hibernation function in Microsoft Edge is similar to saving memory.