Even though Chrome is already one of the mainstream browser options, when talking about Chrome’s memory usage, we often add negative thoughts. Starting with Chrome 108, Google began to take decisive steps to get rid of this not-so-good image, introducing new features such as memory saving to help reduce memory usage and extend battery life, and now Chrome seems to want to let you know more directly. What is taking up your memory.

Chrome may soon mark how much memory each tab uses

The way the memory saving feature currently works is that it tells you how much memory space to free up when Chrome automatically suspends tabs on your computer, which is on by default in Chrome 110, and you may now Already seen it working hard. Recently, netizen Leopeva64 shared on Twitter that he found a new Chromium Gerrit update, which indicates that when you hover the mouse cursor over it, the browser will soon show you the specific memory usage of each open tab. .

According to a new prototype on Gerrit, Chrome’s hover cards *could soon show you how much memory a tab is using:https://t.co/ERwYdqZmwP Something like this (mockup): pic.twitter.com/S5FywklioM — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) March 3, 2023

You can drop down from the three-dot menu at any time from the task manager in more tools, or press the “Shift + Esc” shortcut key combination to view the memory usage statistics of each tab. The interface will also show you network and CPU usage across all tabs, but nothing beats hovering over a tab card. The specific usage of the task manager is still there, but the new memory display can help you take the guesswork out of deciding which tabs to close when system performance slows down.

The content on Gerrit indicates that this feature is still in a very early stage, so it will take a while to actually see it even in Chrome Beta. If you’re not using a high-end Chromebook or a more powerful computer, you can let memory-saving features do a little background work for you after updating to Chrome 110. Chrome 111 was launched on the official channel on 3/1, so you may not hear more updates about this feature before the release of Chrome 112 beta, which is scheduled to be launched on 3/9.