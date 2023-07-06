Chrome Remains the Most Popular Browser, Surpassing Firefox with New AI Features

Chrome Remains the Most Popular Browser, Overtaking Firefox in Market Share with New AI Features

According to market research agency Statcounter, the popular browser Chrome has maintained its position as the most widely used desktop and mobile browser in June of this year. The data also revealed that Safari and Microsoft Edge hold the second and third overall market shares respectively. Furthermore, with the addition of new artificial intelligence (AI) features, Chrome has surpassed Firefox in the market share of desktop and mobile browsers.

Chrome and Safari continue to dominate the browser market, with Chrome holding the top spot and Safari following closely behind in second place. Meanwhile, the Opera browser has started to overtake Firefox in terms of market share.

In June, Chrome accounted for 61.1% of the desktop browser market, showing a slight decrease from 65.88% in May. Safari’s market share reached 14.45%, also experiencing a decline from 12.85% in May. On the other hand, Microsoft Edge’s market share saw an increase from 9.94% in May to 10.77% in June. Firefox’s market share also grew from 5.3% in May to 6.04% in June.

In the mobile browser market, Chrome remains the most utilized browser, capturing the largest market share at 64.82%. However, this represents a decrease from 61.27% in May. Safari, with a market share of 24.83%, also experienced a decline from 27.67% in May. The Samsung browser secured a market share of 4.3%, showing a slight drop from 4.95% in May.

The Opera browser has seen an increase in its market share for both desktop and mobile platforms due to the introduction of new AI features such as “AI Prompts” and “Aria” artificial intelligence technology. Its total market share reached 3.22% in June, compared to 2.82% in May, surpassing that of Firefox.

These statistics indicate the continued dominance of Chrome and Safari in the browser market. However, with the rise of AI-driven features, browsers like Opera are challenging the established players. It will be interesting to see how these market dynamics evolve in the coming months.

Source: StatCounter Global Stats – Browser Market Share

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

