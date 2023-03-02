Chromebooks – i.e. laptops and convertibles that are equipped with the Google operating system ChromeOS run – are above all one thing: clear cheaper than Windows or Mac computers. However, a Google account is required for use. Is it worth it and can Google laptops even keep up with the competition? This is exactly what Stiftung Warentest examined…
Stiftung Warentest tests Chromebooks
The consumer organization for the March issue (2023) of the “Test” magazine tested ten different laptops and convertibles with the ChromeOS operating system. Among them were five regular notebooks each and Convertibles that can also be used as tablets. All devices tested had screen diagonals between 12.3 and 14 inches. For the test, the ten Chromebooks were rated in these categories:
- functions
- Display
- battery pack
- handling
- versatility
Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops
The Chromebooks have definitely convinced. Out of the ten tested Google laptops have seven received the quality rating “good”.. The remaining three were still satisfactory. Not a single model failed – a rarity, since the tests by Stiftung Warentest are almost never that good. Which Chromebooks Performed Best? Those are them Test winner from Stiftung Warentest:
General notes on Chromebooks
Some general information about Chromebooks can be found in this overview:
|Operating system:
|ChromeOS
|Pre-condition:
|Google Account
|Areas of application:
|Browsing the web, email, office applications, videos and photos, gaming, streaming
|Not suitable for:
|Sophisticated image and video editing
|Apps:
|Compatible with Android apps
|Special feature:
|no MS Office apps
You can find the full test report with data on other Chromebooks at “Test.de”. There you can buy, download and read the entire article.