Home Technology Chromebooks at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops
Technology

Chromebooks at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops

by admin
Chromebooks at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Chromebooks – i.e. laptops and convertibles that are equipped with the Google operating system ChromeOS run – are above all one thing: clear cheaper than Windows or Mac computers. However, a Google account is required for use. Is it worth it and can Google laptops even keep up with the competition? This is exactly what Stiftung Warentest examined…

read too

Notebooks at Stiftung Warentest: These are the best laptops

Stiftung Warentest tests Chromebooks

The consumer organization for the March issue (2023) of the “Test” magazine tested ten different laptops and convertibles with the ChromeOS operating system. Among them were five regular notebooks each and Convertibles that can also be used as tablets. All devices tested had screen diagonals between 12.3 and 14 inches. For the test, the ten Chromebooks were rated in these categories:

  • functions
  • Display
  • battery pack
  • handling
  • versatility

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops

The Chromebooks have definitely convinced. Out of the ten tested Google laptops have seven received the quality rating “good”.. The remaining three were still satisfactory. Not a single model failed – a rarity, since the tests by Stiftung Warentest are almost never that good. Which Chromebooks Performed Best? Those are them Test winner from Stiftung Warentest:

General notes on Chromebooks

Some general information about Chromebooks can be found in this overview:

Operating system: ChromeOS
Pre-condition: Google Account
Areas of application: Browsing the web, email, office applications, videos and photos, gaming, streaming
Not suitable for: Sophisticated image and video editing
Apps: Compatible with Android apps
Special feature: no MS Office apps

You can find the full test report with data on other Chromebooks at “Test.de”. There you can buy, download and read the entire article.

read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best tablets – and their much cheaper alternative

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's real performance and thermal performance exposure can rest assured | XFastest News

You may also like

When Gabi leaves, she takes her knowledge with...

Xiaomi and Leica – The new 13 smartphones...

“Mario + Rabbit Hope” free trial version and...

Huge mysterious objects are being sucked into the...

The Roccat Magma Mini in the test, not...

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty” demo report The Three...

Govee Lyra buy cheap from 77€ (03/2023)

Discord supports GeForce RTX 40 GPU to use...

Games and content at Prime Gaming in March...

From intelligent orthopedic braces to data to make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy