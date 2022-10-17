Home Technology Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched – 3C Technology News
Technology

Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched – 3C Technology News

by admin
Chromecast (supports Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched – 3C Technology News

Google previously launched a cheap version of the TV stick Chromecast (supporting Google TV, HD), with a slightly lower positioning and a new system, and the 4K version with a higher positioning after nearly a month, now finally waited for the system update, and also received Some new settings and functions have been added.

The Chromecast (supporting Google TV) 4K version has an update file size of about 722MB. The update content not only upgrades the built-in Android TV version from 10 to 12, but also adds detailed settings for HDR, frame rate and audio support, inheriting the Android TV version. 12 The system’s microphone and camera permission reminders, update the security to the July 2022 version, and fix system problems and improve stability.

Chromecast (Google TV support) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched

▲ Chromecast (supporting Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade has been launched.

Chromecast (support Google TV) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade has been officially launched, users only need to go to Settings → System → System Update → Check for Updates, you can start downloading the update file, install and restart Chromecast (support Google TV) 4K version, you can start using the latest Android TV 12 system.

Chromecast (Google TV support) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched
Chromecast (Google TV support) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched
Chromecast (Google TV support) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched

▲ The new system adds detailed settings for HDR, frame rate and audio support

Chromecast (Google TV support) 4K version of Android TV 12 system upgrade launched

▲ Based on Android 12, prompts for app access to camera and microphone permissions have also been added.

See also  August 2022 ePrice price comparison king inquiry list, these 20 mobile phones are the most popular among netizens-Mobile phone brand news

You may also like

Gaps and opportunities for investors in measuring advertising...

2022 TOSHIBA M550LT QLED 4K Monitor Three Major...

Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022...

Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

Detailed comparison of one plus 10 pro and...

Lensbaby Omni Creative Filters New Expansion Pack Released,...

Creating bitcoins is now much cheaper

Feather weight 266g! CORSAIR – HS55 WIRELESS CORE...

How to turn your iPhone black and white...

Chrome will add a “Memory Saver” feature that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy