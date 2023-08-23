Chunghwa Electronics Upgrades HiNet SME Ultra-Broadband Integration Service for Small and Medium Enterprises

Chunghwa Electronics Upgrades “HiNet SME Ultra-Broadband Integration Service” to Assist Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises with Network Remodeling

Taiwanese company Chunghwa Electronics has long been involved in fixed-line broadband deployment, computer room cloud construction, and information and communication technology research. In order to meet the demands of enterprises, it has recently upgraded its “HiNet SME ultra-broadband integration service” to provide enhanced services and cater to non-fixed customers of the optical generation.

With the increasing network speeds of the optical generation, such as the 300M and 500M network speeds, Chunghwa Electronics has responded by implementing “two-way symmetrical bandwidth” to accommodate these higher speeds. This upgrade aims to assist small, medium, and micro enterprises in remodeling their internal networks and building enterprise ultra-broadband within a small budget.

According to the “2022 White Paper on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises,” small and medium-sized enterprises account for 98.92% of all enterprises in Taiwan. Among them, the wholesale and retail industries dominate, with micro-enterprises (less than 5 employees) comprising 46% of the wholesale and retail industries. Market research has shown that when these small and medium-sized enterprises increase their bandwidth, they often encounter challenges with their existing network architecture and outdated equipment.

One common issue faced by these enterprises is the performance of Wi-Fi access points (APs), which struggle to provide high-speed Internet access. Additionally, many companies lack full-time MIS/IT personnel, leading to network freezes, unstable Wi-Fi signals, and even disconnections. These issues result in delayed project progress, poor work efficiency, and significant losses for the enterprise.

To address these challenges, Chunghwa Electronics’ “HiNet SME ultra-broadband integration service” provides customers with intranet upgrade planning, professional advice, and installation, maintenance, and hosting services for Wi-Fi Mesh AP, switches, and gateway devices. Customers can enjoy a high-quality commercial network environment by opting for a monthly fee payment method.

Since August, the service has introduced HPE Aruba Networking’s latest generation of commercial Instant on series high-performance version Wi-Fi 6 Mesh AP. These APs feature MIMO 4×4 antennas, which provide wider signal coverage and can support up to 100 wireless Internet devices simultaneously. Smart Mesh allows for multiple units to be connected in series, further extending coverage options.

Recognizing that many small, medium, and micro enterprises also require upgrades to their firewalls and routers, the “HiNet SME Ultra-Broadband Integration Service” also provides the latest generation of gateways. The service uses Check Point’s Quantum Spark series, which was selected by Gartner as a leader in the “Network Firewall” quadrant. The various models of firewalls cater to the diverse requirements of small and medium-sized enterprises in terms of budget, processing performance, and functionality. Additionally, models with built-in SD-WAN functions can be rented to address issues related to increasing speeds in the optical generation, information security, and VPN remote office requirements, offering greater deployment flexibility to enterprise customers.

Chunghwa Electronics’ upgraded “HiNet SME ultra-broadband integration service” aims to alleviate the network challenges faced by small, medium, and micro enterprises. By providing comprehensive solutions and professional support, the company aims to improve their work efficiency, project progress, and overall business performance.