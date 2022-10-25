Home Technology CI Games is working on an “advanced multiplayer PVE tactical shooter” – – Gamereactor
Technology

CI Games is working on an “advanced multiplayer PVE tactical shooter” – – Gamereactor

by admin
CI Games is working on an “advanced multiplayer PVE tactical shooter” – – Gamereactor

The developer behind the sniper ghost warrior series CI Games has announced that it will expand its product group in the future, launching “Advanced Multiplayer PVE Tactical Shooter”. As noted in the press release, we’ve been told that the project will be handled by CI’s in-house development team, Underdog Studio, and that the game will have an instant service approach, aiming to see the game supported long after launch.

As mentioned in the release, the game is called Project Scorpio and it will continue at Underdog Studio “Moving the SGW Series Success Formula Forward” created at the same time.

Additionally, it was added that CI Games will look to further expand its product group by working with external partners with “diversification into new entertainment fields”, This suggests that the gaming company is looking to expand into TV and film, although its exact meaning has not been clarified.

See also  The metaverse at the Italian Tech Week

You may also like

Gucci’s sense of video games

Next-gen Alienware Aurora R15 with 13th Gen Intel...

Google Chrome will stop supporting Windows 7 and...

OnePlus 10T launches new limited edition of Genshin...

New Bloodborne game appears registered in Australia, but...

“Battle Strike 2” caused controversy due to the...

The 25th Anniversary Pop-Up Store of Century Empire...

Instagram down: problems with stories today

Kerbal Space Program 2 to debut in February...

Instagram down: problems with stories today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy