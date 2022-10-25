The developer behind the sniper ghost warrior series CI Games has announced that it will expand its product group in the future, launching “Advanced Multiplayer PVE Tactical Shooter”. As noted in the press release, we’ve been told that the project will be handled by CI’s in-house development team, Underdog Studio, and that the game will have an instant service approach, aiming to see the game supported long after launch.

As mentioned in the release, the game is called Project Scorpio and it will continue at Underdog Studio “Moving the SGW Series Success Formula Forward” created at the same time.

Additionally, it was added that CI Games will look to further expand its product group by working with external partners with “diversification into new entertainment fields”, This suggests that the gaming company is looking to expand into TV and film, although its exact meaning has not been clarified.