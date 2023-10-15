CI Games Temporarily Disables Cross-Platform Play for Lords of the Fallen Based on Player Feedback, Co-op and PvP Multiplayer Still Available

Co-op and PvP multiplayer options for Lords of the Fallen, a popular video game developed by CI Games, are still accessible for players on their preferred gaming platforms. This announcement comes after CI Games temporarily disabled cross-platform play based on feedback received from players.

The game developer took this step in response to player feedback and has assured gamers that they can continue to enjoy the co-op and PvP multiplayer modes on their respective platforms. In a statement released by CI Games, they expressed gratitude towards content creators who have been working tirelessly to deploy patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of the game’s release.

Earlier, CI Games had acknowledged the performance issues faced by Xbox players and promised to fix them with a forthcoming patch. They attributed these concerns to the game’s performance issues, which were highlighted by many game reviewers. CI Games reiterated their commitment to addressing these issues promptly and ensuring that all players, regardless of the platform, can have an optimal gaming experience.

While PC and PlayStation 5 players can already enjoy the game as expected, the Xbox version is currently undergoing updates to align it with other platforms. The patch is expected to be released in the next few days, aiming to resolve the performance issues that have been raised.

Critics have praised Lords of the Fallen for its challenging gameplay but have also mentioned the frustrations caused by the existing performance issues. In their review, 8/10 Games Criticisms emphasized the need for these issues to be patched before launch, as they added an extra layer of frustration to a game designed to test players’ patience.

CI Games has taken player feedback seriously and, despite the temporary disablement of cross-platform play, has ensured that co-op and PvP multiplayer options remain available for gamers. This decision demonstrates their dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for all Lords of the Fallen players.

