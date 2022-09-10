Listen to the audio version of the article

Sam Barlow is an atypical game designer. Because he does not surrender to the dictates of the video game industry and insists on looking for a junction between interactivity and audio video. This is just to suggest that Immortality (PC, Xbox and Game Pass) is something different. He is the one from Her Story and Telling Lies, and Immortality ideally follows that direction. Sensual and violent, he will take you to study the filmography of the great promise of cinema Marissa Marcel to solve the enigma of her disappearance. It is not a crime story and it is not a point and click adventure either. We are talking about video games with a pushed narrative component, they are works where you browse in first person between videos, interviews and dialogues to look for a thread, a detail, a behind the scenes scene that allows you to understand what happened.

How the gameplay works

We need to understand what happened to Marissa Marcel, a successful actress who walked the scenes between the 1960s and 1990s. She disappeared into thin air and her films never made it to cinemas. As an investigating archaeologist you will have to sift through the individual frames, find a narrative coherence, a logical thread to reconstruct what happened. To solve the mystery, the films are analyzed frame by frame. You enter the photograph and from there jump to another fragment, thus unlocking new clips and behind the scenes.

What we liked

The impact is disorienting. You find yourself playing with a video editor governed with the pad and then realizing that it is the narration that plays with you. From passive spectator to active protagonist. The ability to manipulate the images makes the game something different even from Sam Barlow’s past production. But beyond the small gameplay innovations, Immortality is effective because it takes you elsewhere. There is nothing cold. You feel you are entering into the lives of others, into the violent and sensual vicissitudes of Marissa. There is something disturbing about being on a sofa spying just behind the scenes of a person. But after a few hours you want to know everything. Whatever it takes.

What we didn’t like

We tested it on Xbox inside the Game Pass. On console it is not easy, better on PC. But only for a question of interface. The impact is disorienting. It has a steep but not very steep learning curve, in the sense that after a few tens of minutes you understand what you need to do. Plus, not everyone will enjoy going back and forth on every single movie to find inconsistencies, clues, and messages. Compared to the somewhat identical games on the market, Immortality turns on different areas of our brain. And this is good news.