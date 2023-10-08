CIOsumm.IT closes with the winners of the DIGITAL360 Awards 2023

Digital innovation, but above all Artificial intelligence. This was the main theme of a journey that brought together the largest Italian community of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) around the table to discuss the disruptive effects that an emerging technology like AI can have and is having on sectors, businesses and people. A confrontation that culminated, as usual for five years now, in the event in Lazise (VR) on CIOsumm.ITwhich brings together the main CIO associations at Italian level, including Aisis, Aused, Assi, CIO Aica Forum, CIO Club, CDI, Fidainform.

In this framework, which brought together more than 120 CIOs in attendance and a total audience of over 250 people, the projects that reached the final stage were voted on DIGITAL360 Awards 2023, a contest now in its eighth edition dedicated to bringing out the best digital innovation projects, evaluated during the year by a total jury of around 200 CIOs. The 30 finalists presented their applied solutions, divided into eight technological categories. Degree of innovation, concrete benefits provided and replicability, the yardstick.

“The eighth edition of the DIGITAL360 Awards has also come to an end, an event which focused on Artificial Intelligence and its various facets, in business and enterprises – declares Raffaello Balocco, CEO of DIGITAL360 – We brought together over 120 CIOs, representatives of the academic world and the journalistic scene, and we gave voice to the best digitalisation projects coming from the Italian entrepreneurial fabric. The objective we set ourselves is to generate a virtuous sharing mechanism, bringing together many different ideas united by a single denominator: the passion for innovation”.

Voice to the best digitalization projects of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric

In eight editions, the Digital360 Awards have involved overall over 750 realities, and 80 projects awardedwith the aim of promoting the culture of digitalisation in Italy, to generate a virtuous mechanism for sharing the best experiences between companies, suppliers, startups, research centers and institutions.

The DIGITAL360 Awards 2023 were created with the support of Altea Federation, Arsenalia, Aruba Enterprise, Avvale, Deloitte, IBM, Lenovo, SAP, Tim, Trilog by Dune, Vianova, VMware, WIIT. In collaboration with Aisis, Aused, Assi, CIO Aica Forum, CIO Club, CDI, Fidainform.

Among this year’s winners, Akamas / Moviri stood out in the category “Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence”, also winning the award for most innovative solution. Specifically, Sisal collaborated with Akamas to optimize the costs and performance of its Terminal Management Platform (Pgt). In particular, Akamas’ artificial intelligence allowed Sisal to reduce cloud costs by 58% over 2 weeks, without compromising performance. The technology was born within the Moviri group, in collaboration with the Polytechnic of Milan.

In the category “Automation” has instead established itself Overwhelmedwith the project Blutoa system that combines hardware and software with which staff can take advantage of the welfare services offered by the company, as well as draw on a series of features that simplify the relationship with the HR department. Bluto was implemented for Acinque Energia.

Waiting triumphed in the “CRM/Marketing and Sales Solutions”, with the project Lyriko Content Auto-Tagging, implemented in the pharmaceutical company Organon. The solution uses artificial intelligence to automatically assign semantic tags to promotional materials.

Constep instead it stood out in the “Customer Care/User Experience” con Smart Digital Platforma project that aims to create a digital platform for the synergistic development of Smart Cities, integrating business activities through the use of technologies in the 4.0 transition.

A Gyala the award for the category “Information & Cyber Security”, thanks to Agger, a solution developed to protect companies’ IT/OT resources. Agger offers an all-in-one system powered by artificial intelligence that allows you to protect sectors particularly vulnerable to cyber attacks, such as healthcare.

Zerynth came first in the categoryInternet of Things” with a project that allowed Vitesco Technologies Italy, an automotive company specialized in the production of injectors, to reduce downtime of the test modules on the assembly line by up to 70%. Furthermore, it allowed the status of each system to be monitored remotely.

Di.Tech won in the “B2b & E-Supply Chain solutions” con 4 keys, a digital solution that extends the number of non-destructive quality controls of fruit and vegetables. It uses technologies such as near infrared and Machine Learning to “digitally taste” products, with the aim of analyzing their main organoleptic qualities.

In the category “Infrastructure solutions”, Cubbit outperformed other competitors with Cubbit DS3, a federated and distributed cloud storage tool, compatible with the AWS S3 protocol and can also be activated in on-premises mode for SMEs or large companies. It guarantees data sovereignty and cost savings when using the public cloud, along with high system resilience.

The special prize “Sustainability” was assigned to Witcon ArtIFarma solution that uses Artificial Intelligence, IoT sensors and Open Data to make agriculture more efficient and sustainable.

The special prize “CIOsumm.IT”, finally, went to Increasing the System with the project Zootechnics 4.0, which allows you to monitor the operations of a livestock enterprise in real time, providing timely information on the weight of the animals, their food needs and their health conditions.

AI at the center of CIOsumm.IT and the Digital360 Awards 2023

In the final event there was no shortage of keynotes from high profile guests, including Federico Cabitza (Associate Professor at the University of Milan-Bicocca) Beppe Carrella (Published Author), Dario Fabbri (Geopolitical Expert, Writer, Director of the monthly Domino, Columnist of Tomorrow), Giovanni Miragliotta (Director of the Artificial Intelligence Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan), Francesca Negrello (Post Doc, Soft Robotics for Human Cooperation and Rehabilitation), Luca Perri (Astrophysicist and scientific communicator broadcast on Rai1), Guido Scorza (Member of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data), Giuliano Trenti (President and Founder of Neuroexplore). They alternated with talks and round tables with the CIO protagonists and various Digital Innovation Outlooks with in-depth content from the partners. Finally, moments of meeting and networking with a playful and entertaining nature.

“In just a few months – he declares Andrea Provini, president of AUSED and Global CIO of Bracco – AI has taken center stage in technology. It was important to analyze it in its different aspects, from great potential to a revolution “to be handled with care”. Doing it together with so many CIOs present at CIOsumm.IT/D360Awards, who now represent one of the most active professional communities in the sector, has further enriched the value of our event and made it truly generative!”.

