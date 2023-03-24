As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Cisco IOS XE. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Cisco IOS XE on March 23, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The CISCO Appliance operating system and the products Cisco IOS XE and Cisco Catalyst are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Cisco Security Advisory (Status: 03/22/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Cisco IOS XE – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.6.

Cisco IOS XE Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Cisco Internetwork Operating System (IOS) is an operating system used for Cisco devices such as B. routers and switches is used.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Cisco IOS XE to perform a denial of service attack, execute code, disclose information, escalate privileges, or bypass security protections.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-20082, CVE-2023-20072, CVE-2023-20066, CVE-2023-20065, CVE-2023-20035, CVE-2023-20029 und CVE-2023-20027.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

CISCO Appliance

Products

Cisco IOS XE (cpe:/o:cisco:ios_xe)

Cisco Catalyst 9300 Series (cpe:/h:cisco:catalyst)

Cisco Catalyst 9300 Series (cpe:/h:cisco:catalyst)

Cisco IOS XE SD-WAN (cpe:/o:cisco:ios_xe)

Cisco IOS XE SD-WAN (cpe:/o:cisco:ios_xe)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-ios-gre-crash-p6nE5Sq5

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-iosxe-priv-esc-sABD8hcU

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-iox-priv-escalate-Xg8zkyPk

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-ipv4-vfr-dos-CXxtFacb

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-webui-pthtrv-es7GSb9V

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-c9300-spi-ace-yejYgnNQ

Cisco Security Advisory vom 2023-03-22 (23.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-ios-xe-sdwan-VQAhEjYw

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Cisco IOS XE. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/23/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de