The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Cisco IOS XR. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Cisco IOS XR on March 9th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The CISCO Appliance operating system and the Cisco IOS XR product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Cisco Security Advisory CISCO-SA-BFD-XMRESCBT (Status: 08.03.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Cisco IOS XR – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.6.

Cisco IOS XR Bug: Description of the attack

Cisco Internetwork Operating System (IOS) is an operating system used for Cisco devices such as B. routers and switches is used.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Cisco IOS XR to perform a denial of service attack or disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-20064 and CVE-2023-20049.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

CISCO Appliance

Products

Cisco IOS XR (cpe:/o:cisco:ios_xr)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Cisco Security Advisory CISCO-SA-BFD-XMRESCBT vom 2023-03-08 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-bfd-XmRescbT

For more information, see: https://sec.cloudapps.cisco.com/security/center/content/CiscoSecurityAdvisory/cisco-sa-iosxr-load-infodisc-9rdOr5Fq

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Cisco IOS XR. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/09/2023 – Initial version

