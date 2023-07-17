Cisco working for a better and hyper-connected world

Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, General Manager, Applications: a hyper-connected future and a better world, Cisco is working to allow everyone to use the most innovative technologies.

Cisco has been a leader in innovation for many decades. Our approach is to try to create a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world. The next technologies that will enable a great change will be hyperconnection, security, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Cisco is working on these technologies to enable everyone to use them in the best possible way.

Towards an increasingly connected world

We live in an increasingly connected world. In 2022 alone, the number of global Internet of Things (IoT) connections increased by 18% to 14.3 billion endpoints. All this serves to to support an increasingly automated, efficient, resilient, secure and sustainable world. With smart cities and renewable energies that will greatly benefit. To this end, Cisco is developing solutions designed for this scenario, where hybrid and multicloud environments are the operating models. Where people need to connect securely. At Cisco, we are building solutions such as, for example, predictive networks powered by AI that are capable of managing and protecting massive amounts of data. While reducing the complexity of the endpoints, the cloud, and the exponential growth of applications and users.

Uncompromising visibility

The full-stack observability (FSO) allows uncompromised visibility in these very different environments. While providing real-time business insights into users, apps, and infrastructure. Routed optical networking and Silicon One will enable a large increase in network power, allowing more users to connect with less power consumption.

Protect the future

As complexity increases, so does the attack surface. At Cisco, simplicity is a key part of the security strategy: our solutions monitor and protect the most complex environments, whether customers use SaaS, Web applications or internal corporate resources.

The offer for the multi-vendor

Security Cloud is able to support corporate policies, respond promptly to attacks and stay up to date on cyber threats, enabling visibility and control in complex hybrid cloud environments. In addition, Cisco’s XDR offering is the perfect security solution for multi-vendor, multi-vector and multi-cloud environments and, thanks to powerful predictive technologies using artificial intelligence, can block cyber threats before they can cause harm.

Cisco working towards transformative and responsible AI

At Cisco, we are working on the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning. AI is essential to manage, protect and optimize the large amounts of data that traverse our networks. Generative AI, for example, offers many opportunities and new challenges for companies that will need more computing power. As well as new tools imposed by artificial intelligence. That’s why we’re building a powerful and flexible network that can adapt to these needs.

Hybrid work

Silicon One will support AI networks and give customers the flexibility to use multiple architectures. Whether they use standard, advanced or fully programmed Ethernet. This will enable companies to make data-driven decisions based on their needs, without being locked into narrow distribution models. On the hybrid work front, AI helps Webex create the best experience possible, with features like facial recognition and real-time translation. And, with it, Webex has removed nearly 100 billion minutes of background noise from calls and meetings. In the future, it will be possible to create even more immersive experiences with Webex Hologram and AI personal assistants.

The future of transformative technologies

But transformative technologies like generative AI need to be used responsibly. Data privacy, security, confidentiality, intellectual property rights, and racial, gender, or other biases. Here are some of the problems that arise when AI is not responsibly programmed or implemented. The excessive use of generative AI could potentially violate privacy, create inappropriate or tendentious content. Or sow misinformation, expose users to potential liability. In the future, features like voice cloning, when combined with generative AI, could create really tricky problems.

A better world, Cisco at work

At Cisco, we believe the responsible use of artificial intelligence is non-negotiable. Cisco’s Responsible AI Framework sets clear guidelines for transparency, fairness, accountability, privacy, security, and trustworthiness. Ethics, privacy and respect guide all of our projects and the decisions we make regarding our products. There are many challenges that AI presents us with, but the benefits remain enormous. We look forward to collaborating with all our industry peers to help us build an AI future that is ethical and responsible.

The quantum computing revolution

With computing capabilities that far exceed classical models, quantum computing will revolutionize all industries. It will range from climate research to medical diagnosis, from astrophysics to automation. However, quantum computing also generates worry. In fact, a quantum computer could potentially crack the most advanced encryptions in minutes.

Contribute to safe technology

With the collaboration of academia and government, the Cisco Quantum Lab is helping to make quantum computing a secure and scalable technology. To counter the threat of quantum cyberattacks, the Quantum Lab is exploring technologies such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). As for quantum networks, Cisco plans to implement large-scale quantum clusters. This modular approach will increase the power and scalability of quantum technology.

So as to be ready to face even the biggest challenges in terms of connection. Cisco will leverage its photonics technology expertise to seamlessly and securely connect critical connections to quantum networks. The millions of optical ports already powering the global Internet put Cisco in a unique position to ensure secure connections in the age of quantum computing. Combining photonic technology with quantum protocols like QKD.

Cisco working for a hyper-connected future

Although quantum computing is still in its infancy, it is developing very rapidly. As with hyperconnection, security and artificial intelligence, quantum is a technology where awareness, ethics and innovation have a essential role. Great challenges lie ahead, and I am very excited about the contribution that Cisco can make in guiding these important technology transitions in a positive direction. Together with the commitment and ideas of our customers and partners, there is no limit to what we can achieve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

