Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order have announced that Cities: Skylines will debut next week on current-gen consoles. This version of the game, which will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series devices, will be a Remastered Edition that uses the console’s extra power to deliver graphical improvements, as well as more buildable tiles and additional player tools.

Set to arrive on 15 February, we’re told the Remastered Edition will retail for £34.99/€39.99, but will come as a free update for anyone who owns a copy of the game and all of its DLC on PS4 or Xbox One.

As for what these additions to the game will include, we’re told it will add 16 buildable tiles, a quick selection tool, UX improvements (including precision placement tools), further environmental control panels, allowing for better weather Tweaking options, map editor and graphics improvements – although no exact details were mentioned.

Check out the announcement trailer below as content is added soon.

