As part of the recent Paradox showcase held earlier this month, it was revealed that Cities: Skylines is finally getting a proper sequel after eight years of post-original release support.

Now, following on from that, developer Colossal Order has announced an updated roadmap for Cities: Skylines, revealing that the game’s final expansion will debut in May.

This small expansion seems to be holiday-focused, and we’re told more details about it will beShare “soon”! Otherwise, we can expect a slew of smaller content packs that make up the World Tour – Last Stops batch of add-ons, rolling out as early as March 22nd and running through May.

The Shopping Malls, Africa in Miniature and Sports Venues packs will launch on March 22, all on top of a free update and additional radio stations that bring 80s Movies Tunes, Pop Punk Radio and JADIA Radio stations.

Looking ahead to May, we can expect even more content packs, including the Industrial Evolution, Railroads of Japan, and Brooklyn & Queens packs. There will also be Piano Tunes and 90s Pop Radio stations arriving here.

Of all these final content additions to Cities: Skylines, which one are you most excited about?

