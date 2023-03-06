Home Technology Citrix Ready certification for corporate Praim products
Praim announced that it has achieved certification Citrix Ready for their latest products.

Thanks also to the constant updating of the connection clients released by Citrix, the software Praim ThinOX4PCas well as all Thin Client that make up the vendor’s offer, have been certified with the operating systems Windows 10 IoT LTSC 2021 e Praim ThinOXfor seamless integration with Citrix.

Praim has been submitting its products to the Citrix certification process for years, with the aim of testing all the areas of application envisaged for thevirtualized infrastructure: from secure connection to audio/video performance. This is because constant product updating is for Praim a guarantee towards its users/customers and total compatibility with the latest generation infrastructures.

Full compliance with the requirements

The new certification obtained guarantees full compliance with the compatibility requirements of Citrix Ready certified products and a guarantee of operation and support from Citrix, known for creating secure digital workspaces.

Praim at the service of smart working

Jacopo Bruni, Marketing Manager di Prime
The many years of collaboration with Citrix does not stop, it is a constant process that is strengthened year after year and allows us to improve our software solutions and our strictly Citrix Ready Thin Clients. We are proud to have also obtained this fundamental certification for the entire range of new products that we have in our portfolio to help our customers predict the growth and evolution of the infrastructure, adapting it perfectly to changes.

