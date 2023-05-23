Citroen is making more My Ami buggies – Gamereactor

Although only 50 My Ami Buggys were initially produced, the car appears to have been a huge success for the French automaker, as Citroen has now announced that it is producing 1,000 more and these will now be shipped to a total of 10 Countries which include; Italy, Spain, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Morocco and Turkey.

Beyond that, Citroen confirmed that these new units will come with enhanced equipment and will offer additional accessories such as transparent door covers and a removable zipped pocket in the center of the steering wheel for storing small items.

The second iteration of the car will also feature revised door and roof frames, a better roof closure system, a new instrument unit and more, and will go on sale on June 20, both priced at £10,490 EUR. With 40 units promised for the UK, make sure to mark that date in your calendars if you’re looking for the perfect vehicle to enjoy the beach life.

