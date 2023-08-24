City, holiday, campsite: which is better – e-bike or e-scooter?

E-folding bikes are also practical, as they can be stowed away or transported in a space-saving manner, similar to e-scooters. This is particularly useful on public transport, but also when going on holiday or to the campsite. We explain more about this in our top 10: The best e-bikes for folding.

In this buyer’s guide, we show the most important differences and clarify which e-mobility solution is best suited for whom.

optics



That may just be our somewhat mocking opinion: We find that adults on e-scooters sometimes look like little boys on wooden scooters. Maybe we’re still not used to the sight.

Even adult riders on e-folding bikes sometimes seem disproportionate, especially when the cyclists are tall and the e-folding bikes are small like the Himo Z20 Max (test report). However, suspicious or disrespectful looks rarely meet the driver.

If you drive a foldable e-fatbike like the extravagant Mate X (test report), you almost attract curious looks. That should be just right for many buyers who want to attract attention with the fat bike. This definitely applies to the Himiway Escape Pro (test report), which looks like a reincarnation of a classic moped.

The use of an e-bike with wheels from 26 inches is almost normal – whether e-MTB, e-city bike or e-gravel bike. Nevertheless, you should make sure that the frame fits your body size. Chinese e-bikes in particular tend to be a bit too small. The optics point goes to e-bikes & e-folding bikes.

processing



Depending on the price category, you can find models with better or worse workmanship for e-bikes as well as for e-scooters. However, there is one crucial difference. Bicycles have been on the market for many decades. Most of the components that are also found in e-bikes are technically mature. Even inexpensive e-bikes mostly offer mechanical disc brakes, pneumatic tires and gear shifts, which you can adjust and repair yourself in the event of a defect, or take them to the bike workshop around the corner.

Urtopia Carbon 1 Pictures

E-scooters, on the other hand, have only been on the market for a few years and are constantly evolving. The early models in particular reveal deficiencies in their construction. It has been shown that it is better to rely on an e-scooter with pneumatic tires. Hard rubber tires transmit the vibrations of the road directly to the driver, but above all to the e-scooter, which puts a strain on its components. In addition, it is inconvenient for the driver. This is where a suspension can help. Pneumatic tires, on the other hand, have the disadvantage of not being puncture-proof. If the hose breaks, changing it is difficult. In some cases, special tools are required.

In some cases, there are also defects in the folding mechanism or the brakes. If a component of an e-scooter is defective, you always have to contact the manufacturer directly. A bicycle workshop can only rarely help. After all, there are now companies that specialize in repairing e-scooters.

flexibility



Both e-scooters and e-folding bikes can fold. However, the differences in the folded dimensions are clear. The e-scooters tend to fold long and narrow, the e-folding bikes are shorter, but higher and take up more space overall. Even in small trunks, however, they usually both fit.

Please note: If you want to carry the electric companions folded up, it is usually easier with the e-scooter. They mostly weigh 13 to 17 kilograms less than e-folding bikes, which can weigh over 20 kilograms despite their compact dimensions. In addition, an e-scooter is quite comfortable to carry on the folded-down handlebar, e-folding bikes are more unwieldy and usually don’t hold together so well.

An exception is the very good Blaupunkt Fiene 500 (test report). Advantage of both solutions: With Deutsche Bahn and most other public transport such as S-Bahn, U-Bahn, tram and bus, they are considered folded as luggage and, in contrast to classic bicycles or e-bikes, do not cost extra. However, transport may be prohibited at peak times.

Drive



The question of driving comfort almost answers itself. Because while you are always standing on an e-scooter, you travel sitting on the e-bike. This is more convenient, especially on longer journeys. In addition to the sitting position, the larger pneumatic tires on e-folding bikes contribute to a much smoother and more relaxed ride.

In addition, with e-scooters, the throttle grip has to be pressed down with the thumb to drive it, which also gets tiring after a few kilometers. The Urban #HMBRG (test report) does it better, it has an index finger pull. The motor of legal e-bikes only supports the rider when he is pedaling.

Many imported e-bikes now meet the requirements to be allowed to legally roll on the streets in Germany as pedelecs. Nevertheless, when buying one, you should make sure that the motor is not too powerful or that a throttle has been mounted on the bike. However, if the throttle on the e-bike only accelerates up to 6 kilometers per hour, as with the Himiway Cruiser Step-Thru (test report), even that is allowed. More on this in our guide to e-bike basics: Drive, battery, gears & Co.

Segway Ninebot G30D II Max in pictures

An important factor is speed. Because while e-scooters are limited to a leisurely 20 kilometers per hour, e-bikes classified as pedelecs – whether foldable or not – drive up to 25 kilometers per hour with motor support. 5 kilometers per hour make a clearly noticeable difference.

Braking usually works better on e-folding bikes. Even inexpensive models now offer mechanical disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, and some models with hydraulic disc brakes such as the excellent Eleglide M2 ​​(test report) only cost around 900 euros. With e-scooters, there is only the requirement to install two independently functioning braking systems. But here, too, it has been shown in recent months that even cheap e-scooters now have useful braking behavior.

Range



Here, too, the squad of e-scooters has to admit defeat to e-bikes. Because while the e-scooters usually cover a distance of between 15 and 35 kilometers with one battery charge, the range of e-bikes is more like 30 kilometers and more. Exceptions such as the e-scooter Segway G30D II (test report) with 40 kilometers or the e-bike Himiway City Pedelec (test report) with a range of up to 100 kilometers show that there is a significant difference between the device classes.

In addition, if you are standing on the road with an empty battery, you have to push your foot off the ground with the e-scooter. With the e-folding bike you ride comfortably via the classic pedal drive. The only disadvantage compared to a conventional bicycle: an e-bike is usually heavier, which makes manual locomotion without a motor more strenuous. Here we show the e-scooters with the longest range.

legality



E-scooters are allowed to drive on German roads under certain conditions, more on this in the E-Scooter Basics guide. For this they also need an insurance sticker, which must be renewed annually. A sticker is not required for pedelecs. Nevertheless, they must meet certain requirements.

But beware: Just as there are many e-scooters on the market that are not street legal, the same applies to e-bikes. Even if there have been fewer in the past few months, there are still e-bikes that are not allowed in Germany. You should only drive them on private property.

Price-performance



Conclusion



The result could hardly be clearer: Anyone considering buying an electric mobility solution should opt for an e-bike instead of an e-scooter. These are more durable, faster, safer, more casual, more comfortable and they go significantly further on one battery charge than e-scooters. However, you have to put a little more money on the table for an e-bike. Furthermore, e-scooters can also be stowed away in the apartment or in the car to save space and be mounted faster. If you use public transport a lot, an e-scooter could make more sense for you – or an e-folding bike (best list) as an alternative.

