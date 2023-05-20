City Transformer CT-2, the electric car that shrinks for parc…

Surprise: it arrives City Transformer CT-2, the shapeshifting electric car. Not only that, it’s already considered the Guinness microcar, why?

So: it’s more tight of a Smart fortwofaster than one Citroën Ami and compared to Renault Twizy we repair ourselves better.

City Transformer CT-2, the shapeshifting microcar is new on the market

Compact, due places dry, the microcar is ready to go into production and hit the market scene. Designed by a start up israeliana, City Transformerwhose initials give the model its name, announces that the car will be called in its definitive guise CT-2.

From design to production

The microcar was born in Tel Aviv. The first CT-1 we certainly came across it in some reviews a few years ago.

Now, the company takes up the challenge of mobility to take the field. Not only that, the microcar aims to be an excellent ally in city traffic.

City Transformer in numeri

City Transformer it also boasts record-breaking measures. AND 2.5 meters long dal step of 1.8 and manages to vary the width of the platform on which poggia l’cockpit.

Then the driver chooses between the mode City of one metre. This is indicated for i parking lots oh steps close In the traffic.

While the mode Performance and 1,4 meters. Where the greater width of the roadways gives more stability and comfort at higher speeds.

The City Transformer microcar propels itself to a maximum speed of 45 km/h in mode City. Tap i 90 km/h in that Performance. Both models fall into the category of quadricycles heavycan be driven with the driving license B1from 16 years of age or older.

City Transformer CT-2 as it will be

The first microcars on the road are still being tested. For the City Transformer CT-2whose engineering, pre-production and construction of forklifts the Israeli company has selected Cecomp Of Torino.

All this just in view of the initial phase of assembly planned for 2025. Some changes are made to the platform, whose geometry varies as explained above.

So the ultimate model doesn’t have scissor doors. These are replaced by the traditional hinged ones.

The sporty and elegant microcar

The “Gen Z” does not miss the automotive innovations, where technology fits well with mobility. City Transformer CT-2 is a concentrate of sportiness and elegance. The seats are enveloping in a sporty style. The manufacturer ensures that nothing is left to chance in production.

Above all, Cuty Transformer give a nod to technology. There is identification between the car and the user. Or rather between the car and the driver’s smartphone, thanks to software CT-Connect developed in collaboration with the Bosch and installed in production.

City Transformer the microcar of sharing

Another feature. City Transformer wants to be a “ready to share” vehicle. So it will facilitate the use starting from the eventual reservation. Up to communication via the on-board tablet which integrates part of the instrumentation, to recharging the batteries.

The Israeli company has not yet confirmed the characteristics of the batteries intended to power the two 7.5 kW motors each in correspondence from the rear wheels. But it limits itself to declaring themaximum autonomy Of 180 km and a DC charging time of less than an hour.

Info and costs

To receive information about the microcar, just google the dedicated site. While the price of the passenger model starts from 16.000 euro.