It took six years from the launch of Civilization V and Civilization VI to Civilization VI, so fans of Sid Meier’s beloved series have been eagerly awaiting news about the seventh mainline outing. The wait is finally over, but the good news comes with some sadness.

Let’s start with the sadness, as studio head Steve Martin of Firaxis and Xcom 2 and Marvel’s Midnight Sun director Jack Solomon are gone after 27 and 23 years, respectively.the latter explain He’s going elsewhere to make something that isn’t a tactical turn-based game, and Martin has been more secretive about his future.

Firaxis’ new studio head, Heather Hazen, brought the good news by releasing the following statement:

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the studio’s storied legacy, starting with the announcement that Firaxis is developing the next iteration of the legendary Civilization series. I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best developers in our industry as we plan to bring Civilization to the next level.” Taking the franchise to exciting new heights and serving millions of players around the world, we’ll also continue to deliver post-launch content for Marvel’s Midnight Sun and explore new creative projects for our teams.

So there you have it: Civilization VII is at least official, and Ed Beach will continue in the role of creative director. However, that’s all we know about the project right now, so feel free to share your hopes and dreams for it below.