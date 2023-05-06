Home » Claimed Specs for Nothing Phone 2
Technology

Claimed Specs for Nothing Phone 2

by admin
Claimed Specs for Nothing Phone 2

It looks like the specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 may have now been leaked on the internet. As expected, it appears that the phone will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and thus not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

It’s still a good processor. It is mentioned that the mobile comes with 8 or 12GB of RAM with 128 or 256GB of memory. The screen is said to be 6.55″ large with 120Hz. Furthermore, it looks like the phone will get a primary 50 MP camera along with a 5000 mAh battery with wired and wireless charging

See also  The last Jumbo Jet and the first hydrogen flight

You may also like

The disappearing “31st” iOS 16.4.1: Strange bugs in...

films, series and programs to see on May...

A personalized support for the cybersecurity of SMEs

Scientists think they’ve finally figured out the Mayan...

How do I delete all history? Here is...

iPad always drains battery faster than expected? 8...

FRRouting compromised: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind ‘Ghost in...

Each user must change their username

Subvert the previous understanding!Saturn actually rained ice and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy