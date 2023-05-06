Claimed Specs for Nothing Phone 2

It looks like the specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 may have now been leaked on the internet. As expected, it appears that the phone will most likely be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and thus not the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

It’s still a good processor. It is mentioned that the mobile comes with 8 or 12GB of RAM with 128 or 256GB of memory. The screen is said to be 6.55″ large with 120Hz. Furthermore, it looks like the phone will get a primary 50 MP camera along with a 5000 mAh battery with wired and wireless charging