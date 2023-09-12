Claims management? All it takes is 30 minutes via smartphone with the AI-based services of the insurtech Sint

Listen to the audio version of the article

Summer is almost at the end but the desire to travel and enjoy the last remnants of relaxation is common to many, just as there are many unfortunate people who have to deal with an accident with their car or of a domestic nature just before the departure or even after the holiday has already begun. With all the hassles involved regarding the opening of the usual insurance procedures. So why not manage claims directly from your smartphone, even remotely and without boring bureaucratic red tape? It is the recipe that inspired the birth of LiveClaim, a service launched a few months ago by Sint (a partner company of the De Pasquale Group specialized in the field of Business Process Outsourcing solutions for the insurance sector) with two particularly ambitious objectives: reducing turnaround times claim management from 40 days to 30 minutes and reduce the costs of the procedure by up to 70%, while helping to reduce the risk of fraud for insurance companies.

How the service works

One of the main peculiarities of LiveClaim is that of being able to integrate directly into the app of the relevant company (using API interfaces) and significantly facilitate the management of the case for insured parties through a multi-channel process, entirely digitalised and completely compliant with the dictates of the GDPR as far as concerns the privacy of personal data. From a practical point of view, the video interaction between the insured and the operator takes less than half an hour (compared to the canonical 40 days) and covers all the phases of the process, from the preliminary investigation phase of the case to the settlement of the damage, all taking advantage of the convenience of using your mobile phone and WhatsApp, SMS and e-mail. A link in the app or a QR Code on the policy takes the user to a secure and certified virtual room via ID and password, OTP code (or even Spid) or recognition of the identity document via Ocr, where the information is sent . Without the need to download other third-party apps or log in via dedicated credentials. The service, as explained by Sint, covers both the so-called simple claims (material damage from water pipes, electrical failure of the printer) and the more complex ones, such as for example car liability claims, adopting an end to end or modular approach depending on the case. .

A first in the Italian insurance market

The basic idea, as confirmed by Daniele Ferro, Operations Director of Sint, to Sole24ore, is essentially to offer insurance companies a turnkey digital ecosystem for the management of claims, deploying latest generation technologies as far as concerns the Data Analytics tools used to analyze all the information collected from customers. The greater sensitivity of Italians towards the digital channel (most of them would prefer to interact via app or online with their company in the event of an accident and over 30% purchase the policy directly via app) is the backdrop to the availability of a service which on its part, those directly involved assure, guarantees operators the advantages of being scalable and customizable and of being designed around the customer journey of the insured person. Furthermore, the declared plus of the solution is the fact that it does not have similar findings in Italy, connecting the insured with the insurance company in a completely digital way and via app and exploiting technology to assist the user with the collection of audio material and video necessary for the opening of the accident and its so-called crystallization. Artificial intelligence, in particular, is used in some specific phases of the customer journey and precisely for “speech to text” which enables the transcription of the conversation in the form of dialogue and for the “sentiment analysis” of the terms used in the context to assign an interaction score. The use of generative AI based on LLM models, explains Ferro, “could become useful for summarizing the entire script in an understandable abstract and highlighting data useful for feeding a CRM system”.

A potential of five million claims to be managed digitally

What the development prospects of LiveClaim may be can be deduced from the indications of Mariafilomena Genovese, Business Strategy & Communication Manager of the De Pasquale Group, who confirms that the number of claims (both simple and complex) on which the company works annually is around five million. company, claims that lend themselves (potentially all) to being managed with the service in full digital mode (with the assistance of a dedicated expert figure) and real time. The platform, Sint finally explains, is officially available on the market and is currently in the pilot phase with around twenty agencies of a national insurance company, while around 200 real cases have been managed so far.

