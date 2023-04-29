Claroty strengthens its channel strategy with a new program

In the delicate and ever-changing world of cybersecuritythreats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and dangerous and aim above all to hit critical infrastructures and the healthcare and industrial sectors, where the growing interconnectivity of cyber-physical systems, a consequence of digital transformation, has given rise toExtended Internet of Things (XIoT). While XIoT has brought efficiency and system performance benefits, it has inevitably created new cyber risks that need to be mitigated. Companies are therefore forced to rethink their security systems, seeking increasingly innovative solutions that guarantee the resilience necessary to counter attacks and prevent new threats.

In this scenario, i channel partner they are no longer just an extended sales arm, but they are becoming indispensable allies for vendorsfor the added value they guarantee to companies. Clarotya New York-based company specializing in security solutions for cyber-physical systems in industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT) and corporate (IoT) environments, fully recognizes their importance for the development of a capillary distribution network and the establishment of solid and lasting relationships, and for this reason it has been more than a year since he has decided to increase your investment in partnersplacing them at the center of its growth strategy.

Claroty’s change of course, focused on the development of the channel, rests its foundations on a new and structured one Channel Program, designed to best help and support partners, promoting their success. The new program offers both commercial and technical certifications and provides a wide range of tools such as library, live and on demand trainingaccess to licenses to be able to install them in your demo center, whitepapers, datasheets and much more.

Claroty focuses on the careful selection of local partners with a new channel program

The new Channel Program is particularly focused on two crucial sectors for the company, Industry ed Healthcare. Therefore, partners have the possibility to follow certification paths in one of the two areas or in both. A verticality has allowed Claroty to carefully select its “allies” and focus on excellence. In Italy, this careful selection derives not only from the high level of specialization of the partners, but also from the choice of do not focus on the big players, but on more local realitieswho have a closer relationship with the territory, as well as internal technical staff (without relying on third parties) who can follow the training courses and field enablement offered by the company. This will allow technicians, once trained, to move in complete autonomy in proposing Claroty solutions.

In an effort to provide the best possible experience to partners, all communications are prepared on a one-to-one basis, with update webinars and roadmaps on new technologies. A strategic move that will allow Claroty to maintain a direct and personal relationship with their partners, and thus fully satisfy the specific needs and requests divided by the different regions. The new channel strategy, launched in 2022, will be consolidated over the course of 2023 and the results already collected are just a taste of the goodness of the path taken by the company.