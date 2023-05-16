Clean power producer can increase profits almost tenfold in 2022

oekostrom AG, which started in 1999, sees itself as a pioneer of the energy transition in Austria. It generates and supplies renewable energies and, according to its own statements, is the largest independent energy service provider in Austria today. The growth course of oekostrom AG has increased significantly in 2022. According to the company, it has been able to use the tailwind for clean power generation and has seen significant growth in all business areas. The annual result is impressive: at 10.2 million euros, it is significantly higher than that of 2021 of 1.5 million euros and that of previous years.

oekostrom AG collects 12.6 million euros for wind and solar expansion

Wind farm Parndorf largest corporate project

A milestone of the year was the implementation of the largest wind project in the company’s history to date, the repowering of the Parndorf wind farm. The project was financed by a capital increase, among other things. Here, oekostrom AG was able to increase the number of shareholders by a third to more than 3,000. There was also a significant increase of 20 percent in customers to around 91,000.

At 107 GWh, electricity generation from wind and solar power was slightly above the previous year’s level, despite the conversion in Parndorf. However, the peak of 2019 with 117 GWh could not be repeated. Own and contractually secured third-party power plants (including 33 wind farms, 74 small hydropower plants and 1,806 PV systems) with a total output of 354 MW deliver their clean electricity from Austria to the balance group of oekostrom AG and thus contribute to the supply of all customers. The energy sales volume increased to 398 GWh.

oekostrom AG wants to increase generation capacities

In the coming business year, oekostrom AG plans to further expand generation capacities by at least 10 percent. In addition, one wants to achieve customer growth to at least 98,000 metering points. Hildegard Aichberger and Ulrich Streibl, the management team of oekostrom AG, see their path as confirmed: “oekostrom AG emerged in 1999 from the anti-nuclear and climate protection movement. Clean forms of energy are the only answer to the climate crisis. Fossil energy is destroying our climate and is now much more expensive than renewables. Only a full supply of clean energy ensures cheap energy prices and protects people from destructive global warming.”

According to the company, it has had an extraordinarily strong year. The share price also reflects this development. On an annual average, this has grown by 33 percent from EUR 27.21 in 2021 to EUR 36.32 – and has almost quadrupled in five years. Based on the annual result, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. As usual in the past, this is a moderate distribution.

New wind turbine planned in Germany

With these results, oekostrom AG now wants to invest in the expansion of the wind and PV portfolio in Austria and neighboring countries. Among other things, a wind turbine in the 4 MW class is to be built in Germany this spring. Further projects are also planned in Slovakia. “We are also constantly expanding our team, because a rapid and powerful conversion of our energy system not only requires courage, commitment and capital, but also many minds that think for themselves and many hands that grab and pull together,” say Aichberger and Striebl.