Home » Clean up the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer 40,000 world in the upcoming PowerWash Simulator pack
Technology

Clean up the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer 40,000 world in the upcoming PowerWash Simulator pack

by admin
Clean up the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer 40,000 world in the upcoming PowerWash Simulator pack
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

PowerWash Simulator has received a bunch of very unique and exciting crossover packs, including Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy, and PowerWash Simulator “target=”_blank”>SpongeBob SquarePants soon. After that in the future, we can expect another Special packs come into the game and take us into the sordid and dark world of Warhammer 40,000.

As revealed at the Warhammer Skulls event, FuturLab is working with Games Workshop to ask players to scrub the dirt off certain parts of the Warhammer world.

“The richness of design and imagination in the Warhammer 40,000 universe makes for incredible clean job options,” said Dan Checker, lead designer for PowerWash Simulator. “Players will need a steady hand, attention to detail and a powerful washing machine to fight the filth of the far future!”

There’s no word on when this Warhammer pack will arrive in PowerWash Simulator, but you can catch an announcement trailer for the collaboration below.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor: I hope the elections are fair, open, fair and clean, efficient and humane

You may also like

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Secure top prices on...

Models, equipment, design and price

Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB...

New in .NET 7.0 [15]: Docker deployment with...

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League age ratings...

Tech Journal — Sometime between 2001 and 2005...

ASRock Releases AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 Series Graphics...

Google Pixel 7a test conclusion after 2 weeks...

“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” will launch on October 12th...

FritzBox power consumption – that’s how much the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy