Clean up the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer 40,000 world in the upcoming PowerWash Simulator pack

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

news-main-body”>

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

PowerWash Simulator has received a bunch of very unique and exciting crossover packs, including Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy, and PowerWash Simulator “target=”_blank”>SpongeBob SquarePants soon. After that in the future, we can expect another Special packs come into the game and take us into the sordid and dark world of Warhammer 40,000.

As revealed at the Warhammer Skulls event, FuturLab is working with Games Workshop to ask players to scrub the dirt off certain parts of the Warhammer world.

“The richness of design and imagination in the Warhammer 40,000 universe makes for incredible clean job options,” said Dan Checker, lead designer for PowerWash Simulator. “Players will need a steady hand, attention to detail and a powerful washing machine to fight the filth of the far future!”

There’s no word on when this Warhammer pack will arrive in PowerWash Simulator, but you can catch an announcement trailer for the collaboration below.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here