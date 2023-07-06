Cleaner dock with the trash-eating drone. This is how Pixie Drone works

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pixie Drone arrives in Milan, the drone that can capture up to 60kg of garbage.

His name is Pixie – like the little mythical creatures of British folklore – the “elf” in charge of cleaning the waters of the Darsena and the Milanese canals for the next few months thanks to a partnership between the Villoresi consortium, which is responsible for cleaning the Milanese waters and Lifegate. The one-metre-long floating drone is not exactly lightning, it sails at only 3 km/h but is capable of collecting up to 60 kg of floating waste of all kinds (plastic, organic, paper and fabrics) for a autonomy of about 6 hours.

The capital of Milan is not the first to adopt the drone, already in operation in the Lido of Venice and in the Castiglione della Pescaia marina. The drone works in water depths of at least 30 centimeters, can be remote controlled from a distance of up to 500 meters and is equipped with a camera with a range of 300 meters. An ideal tool for small lake areas, as in the case of Milan, but above all the marinas, which have always suffered from problems related to solid waste.

The Pixie drone is not the only technological device called upon to clean Italian coasts and lake areas from waste. In some Italian towns the Trash Collec’Thor is in operation, a large plastic-eating bin with a capacity of up to 100 kg, active 7 days a week, which works thanks to a pump. A similar operating mechanism also for the Seabins, waste catching baskets designed by two Australian surfers, which, immersed in water, allow you to capture 1.5 kilograms of microplastics, microfibres and other waste such as cigarettes, cotton swabs and plastic wrappings a day. Today, throughout Italy there are more than 100 in various locations, from north to south. Both, the Collec’Thor and the Seabin, are also able to collect microplastics through a system of suction and currents, while the Pixie Drone captures the waste that remains floating.