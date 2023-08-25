Clearance Sale: Get Half-Price vivo Mobile Phones at the Online Store Now!

**Vivo Online Store Clearance of Used Phones as Low as Half Price**

From now until August 31, 2023, the vivo online store has launched a summer limited offer, allowing customers to purchase select vivo mobile phones at heavily discounted prices. The promotion applies to the X80 5G, X80 Pro 5G, V25 5G, and V25 Pro 5G models. By entering the designated discount code during checkout, customers can get these phones at prices as low as half the original cost.

The flagship models, X80 5G and X80 Pro 5G, are available at half the price. The original prices for these phones were $6698 and $8998 respectively. However, with the discount code “X80SERIES50” entered on the online store, customers can purchase the X80 5G and X80 Pro 5G at discounted prices of $3349 and $4499, respectively.

For the V25 5G and V25 Pro 5G, customers can use the promotion code “V25SERIES40” to reduce the original prices of $3398 and $4298 to $2038.8 and $2578.8, respectively.

**Vivo X80 5G and X80 Pro 5G Hardware Specifications**

The X80 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It is equipped with an MTK Dimensity 9000 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB ROM. The phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh and supports 80W fast charging. In terms of camera capabilities, it boasts a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the other hand, the X80 Pro 5G boasts a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It has a battery capacity of 4700mAh and supports both 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, an 8-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

**Vivo V25 5G and V25 Pro 5G Hardware Specifications**

The V25 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and is equipped with an MTK Dimensity 900 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It has a battery capacity of 4500mAh and supports 44W fast charging. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 50-megapixel front camera.

The V25 Pro 5G, on the other hand, boasts a 6.56-inch display and is powered by an MTK Dimensity 1300 processor. It has 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a battery capacity of 4830mAh. Additionally, it supports 66W fast charging. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

These limited-time offers provide an opportunity for customers to own vivo’s flagship and mid-range phones at significantly reduced prices. Whether it’s the powerful hardware specifications or the discounted prices, vivo’s clearance sale is sure to attract attention and potentially increase the popularity of vivo mobile phones in Hong Kong. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your smartphone at a fraction of the original cost.

