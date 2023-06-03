Climate activists: Berlin reasons support last generation

Painful grips on peacefully sitting »activists
The Greens criticize the government’s actions against the group. For example, Berlin police officers used pain grips several times to drag “peacefully sitting” activists off the street. “We condemn that in the strongest terms.” It is necessary to work through the police measures and also the previous conviction of the last generation as a criminal organization.
“We reject criminalizing state resources such as preventive detention,” the decision continues. This also applies to physical attacks, insults and vigilantism against the demonstrators. “We are also asking the Berlin Senate to ensure that protesters are protected from attacks by motorists.”