Climate activists: Berlin reasons support last generation

Show your colors – in green: The Berlin Greens show solidarity with the climate protection group Last Generation. As a climate protection party, the Greens shared the concern of the group, according to a resolution passed by a majority at a state party conference on Saturday. “We demand climate protection measures and not unsolidarity debates about forms of protest by young people who are committed to climate protection and thus simply to a political goal of constitutional status.”The protests of the last generation and in particular the blockades of large streets are a nuisance for many Berliners . “We see and regret that. As a climate protection party, we also see the desperation and powerlessness expressed in these protests.” A dialogue with the group is necessary. “We demand that the last generation be spoken to, that their concerns be taken seriously and that the need for them be removed through consistent climate protection.”

Painful grips on peacefully sitting »activists

The Greens criticize the government’s actions against the group. For example, Berlin police officers used pain grips several times to drag “peacefully sitting” activists off the street. “We condemn that in the strongest terms.” It is necessary to work through the police measures and also the previous conviction of the last generation as a criminal organization.

“We reject criminalizing state resources such as preventive detention,” the decision continues. This also applies to physical attacks, insults and vigilantism against the demonstrators. “We are also asking the Berlin Senate to ensure that protesters are protected from attacks by motorists.”

