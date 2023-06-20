Climate activists: Faster procedures against climate protesters Extinction Rebellion

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has so far requested accelerated proceedings in 16 cases after climate protests. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the authorities on Tuesday on request. 14 cases were directed against members of the last generation, the rest involved members of the organization Extinction Rebellion. According to the spokeswoman, there has not yet been a decision by the Tiergarten district court. The court had created the organizational prerequisites for faster processing of the proceedings against climate protesters and last week changed its business allocation plan.

Climate crisis: defenders criticize the actions of the Berlin judiciary

The public prosecutor’s office had previously announced that it intends to apply for more accelerated procedures in the future. The spokeswoman for the authorities emphasized that it was a general decision by the public prosecutor’s office. This is not limited to proceedings against climate activists. In general, cases in which the evidence is uncomplicated and the accused have confessed are suitable for accelerated proceedings.

Climate activists: 2146 cases against demonstrators (as of June 12, 2023)

Defenders are meanwhile criticizing the actions of the Berlin judiciary to punish actions by climate demonstrators in accelerated proceedings. One gets the impression that a special responsibility was deliberately created for the members of the last generation, it said in a joint statement

Statement by the Berlin Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association and the Republican Lawyers’ Association (RAV) on Tuesday. It seems “to send a political signal in the debate, which is already characterized by populism,” it said. However, accelerated procedures are not suitable for road blockades by the climate group.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, so far 2146 cases (as of June 12) against climate demonstrators have been put on the table. Of these, 1922 are against members of the Last Generation, the rest against members of Extinction Rebellion.