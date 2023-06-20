Home » Climate activists: Faster procedures against climate protesters Extinction Rebellion
Technology

Climate activists: Faster procedures against climate protesters Extinction Rebellion

by admin
Climate activists: Faster procedures against climate protesters Extinction Rebellion

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has so far requested accelerated proceedings in 16 cases after climate protests. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the authorities on Tuesday on request. 14 cases were directed against members of the last generation, the rest involved members of the organization Extinction Rebellion. According to the spokeswoman, there has not yet been a decision by the Tiergarten district court. The court had created the organizational prerequisites for faster processing of the proceedings against climate protesters and last week changed its business allocation plan.

Climate crisis: defenders criticize the actions of the Berlin judiciary

The public prosecutor’s office had previously announced that it intends to apply for more accelerated procedures in the future. The spokeswoman for the authorities emphasized that it was a general decision by the public prosecutor’s office. This is not limited to proceedings against climate activists. In general, cases in which the evidence is uncomplicated and the accused have confessed are suitable for accelerated proceedings.

Climate activists: 2146 cases against demonstrators (as of June 12, 2023)

Defenders are meanwhile criticizing the actions of the Berlin judiciary to punish actions by climate demonstrators in accelerated proceedings. One gets the impression that a special responsibility was deliberately created for the members of the last generation, it said in a joint statement

Statement by the Berlin Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Association and the Republican Lawyers’ Association (RAV) on Tuesday. It seems “to send a political signal in the debate, which is already characterized by populism,” it said. However, accelerated procedures are not suitable for road blockades by the climate group.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, so far 2146 cases (as of June 12) against climate demonstrators have been put on the table. Of these, 1922 are against members of the Last Generation, the rest against members of Extinction Rebellion.

You may also like

Il Time: “OpenAI has put pressure on the...

Site was not found. – Technology Science Research

Razer Blade 2023-style thin and light gaming laptop...

Accountants and AI: ChatGpt in the field for...

Nokia’s new machine is ready, G42 5G, G310...

China’s Amazon rival swaps top management

The green cloud for AI

Bought a HomePod only to find that there...

Nintendo Switch games under 20 euros: 10 cheap...

Don’t make Sanqian have a 4K smart TV,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy