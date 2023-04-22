Climate, after the pandemic emissions grow again by 8.5%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Emissions of greenhouse gases and other pollutants are growing. And the trend that records a plus 8.5 percent in 2021 seems destined to rise further, heralding “unpromising scenarios” for 2030 and for which it is necessary to reverse course.

These are some of the data that emerge from the Ispra report the National Inventory Report 2023 which draws the global and detailed picture of the Italian situation on the trend of greenhouse gases from 1990 to 2021 and from the processing carried out by Ispra to monitor the effects of the National Energy Plan and climate.

After the pandemic, values ​​grow

Having overcome the so-called “setback” linked to the pandemic and the stop imposed by the restrictions, in just one year the values ​​recorded a growth of plus 8.5 percent. A growing figure even if lower than the 20 percent of 1990. A fact linked to the growth in recent years of the production of energy from renewable sources (hydroelectric and wind), energy efficiency in industrial sectors and the transition to the use of fuels with lower carbon content.

Emissions above target

Reading the data and hearing from the institute’s experts, however, it emerges that the reduction is not enough. “Emissions – the researchers clarify – are 11 million tonnes above the target set for 2021”.

An unpromising future

According to estimates, the situation is expected to continue in the future as well. And the scenarios up to 2030 would also be unpromising. “Expect a low reduction of emissions in the transport and heating sectors and a misalignment with the objectives established by Effort Sharing which in 2030 could exceed 15 million tons”. For the researchers, it is “fundamental to reverse the trend if we want to meet the emission reduction targets”.