Climate crisis: Agriculture worried about Ernet 2023

The combine harvesters roll on the fields in Bavaria, the harvest season begins. Farmers are once again struggling with the consequences of climate change.

The ears of winter wheat look torn and dried up. And the carrots that farmer Markus Großmann is showing are small. Wet in the spring and therefore late sowing, then drought: Bavarian farmers are struggling with the noticeable consequences of climate change and expect a below-average harvest for this season.

That’s not a “great message,” said Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU) on Wednesday during the harvest trip in Vaterstetten in the Ebersberg district. According to estimates, the grain harvest across Germany will be five percent below the ten-year average and three percent below the previous year.

“There has been no precipitation for weeks, it is far too dry,” said Günther Felssner, President of the Bavarian Farmers’ Association (BBV). This is particularly dramatic for crops such as spring barley, corn or potatoes. The farmers are still hoping for rain for better ripening of the wheat. “We’ve known for a long time that climate change isn’t theory, we feel it in practice every day.”

Northern Bavaria will be hit even harder than the south, said Felssner. Despite the expected lower harvest, grain prices fell. The increased food prices, in turn, would not reach the farmers, who would have to finance higher costs for fertilisers, fuel and feed if inflation was high. The peasants not only provided food; their areas were also used for energy supply, CO2 storage and biodiversity.

There was sharp criticism of the agricultural policy from Brussels and Berlin. EU requirements to set aside land are counterproductive. “Where’s the benefit of shutting down space?” said Kaniber. “The world population is growing every day.” China and Russia bought up land worldwide. «Other large countries produce and produce – and in doing so, of course, also secure a strategic goal for themselves. What happened to us with energy is that we became addicted, must not happen to us with food. Food sovereignty in Europe has top priority.”

Felssner also said: “We need solutions for how we can use areas more than once. The fact that we produce less here in Bavaria is the wrong way.” That just means more imports – from countries where lower standards apply. “That doesn’t help the animals, the environment, or climate protection.” This is a “dishonest policy”.

Bavaria’s farmers work according to the highest environmental standards, emphasized Kaniber. Animal welfare programs must also be financially adequate, she said towards Berlin. The program that is currently on the table is a “poor testimony”. It is not a conversion program in livestock farming, but a reduction program. Bavaria supports the farmers here in addition to the conversion of stables with the follow-up costs.

Regarding organic farming, Kaniber said the number of organic farms in Bavaria had doubled within ten years. The aim is to achieve 30 percent organic farming by 2030. Bavaria spends 110 million euros a year on this. Nevertheless, Kaniber is sticking to the voluntary nature of the changeover to organic farming. Bavaria is at the forefront when it comes to multi-risk insurance. The Free State supports this with amounts in the double-digit millions. Hail also causes problems for the farmers again and again.

On the corn field of organic farmer Matthias Hackl in the Baldham district of Vaterstetten, the leaves are shredded by the hail, weeds are sprouting between the corn plants that would otherwise have remained small in the shade of the leaves. Next to it on the harvested winter barley field, the ground between stubble is covered with grains knocked down by the hail. 75 percent of the grains are destroyed.

The Russian war against Ukraine, but also global extreme weather events such as El Niño, led to distortions on the world markets, said BBV grain president Hermann Greif. There is a drought in the USA, but also in India and Australia. “It is to be expected that this will result in losses for the wheat exporters that have been important in recent years.”

