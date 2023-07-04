Climate crisis: El Niño weather phenomenon is back

The so-called “El Niño” is a weather phenomenon that actually only occurs in the Pacific – but is now also being felt more and more in Central Europe.

Scientists assume that El Niño will also be up to mischief here in the summer of 2023 – experts even believe that the weather phenomenon could have a major impact on the weather in the second half of the year.

The question is: How strong will the weather phenomenon actually be this time and how bad will the storms be?

But first things first

El Niño occurs specifically when surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are unusually warm. This event affects climate worldwide and can have significant impacts on weather conditions, ocean currents and ecosystems.

Normally, trade winds blow from east to west across the equatorial Pacific, transporting warm surface water west. As a result, warm water is accumulating off the coast of Indonesia.

During an El Niño, the trade winds weaken or even reverse, causing warm surface water to flow east and pool off the coast of South America.

Feared in many regions

The El Niño weather phenomenon feared by many regions is back. The World Weather Organization (WMO) announced in Geneva that El Niño conditions had returned to the tropical Pacific for the first time in several years.

An El Niño can affect climate and weather in large parts of the world. The WMO assumes with a 90 percent probability that the weather phenomenon will determine the second half of the year. How strong it will be this time cannot yet be said.

Warming of the upper water layers in the tropics

The weather phenomenon is heralded by a warming of the upper water layers in the tropics in the eastern Pacific. According to the WMO, the average monthly temperature there rose from 0.44 degrees below the long-term mean in February to 0.9 degrees above the mean in mid-June. The US climate agency NOAA had already declared an El Niño in June. The WMO incorporates the expertise of several climate authorities into its forecasts.

El Niño is a natural phenomenon that occurs every few years. It can exacerbate the consequences of climate change because it has an additional warming effect. Depending on the region of the world, there is more heat and drought or more flooding.

Greentech Weather: The Impact of El Niño

The impact of an El Niño will vary depending on the magnitude of the event, but typical effects include:

Changes in precipitation pattern: Dry conditions may occur in normally wet areas, while increased precipitation may occur in normally dry areas. This can lead to droughts or floods. Temperature Changes: El Niño events can cause abnormal temperature changes in different parts of the world. For example, parts of South America, Australia and Southeast Asia may be warmer than usual. Hurricanes and Tropical Storms: El Niño may reduce hurricane formation in the Atlantic while tropical storm numbers may increase in the central and eastern Pacific. Declining Fishery Resources: El Niño can result in declining fishery resources due to changes in ocean currents and the availability of food for fish.

Fun fact on the side: There is also a counterpart to El Niño which is referred to as La Niña. La Niña occurs when surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific are unusually cold. La Niña often results in the opposite weather phenomenon to El Niño, such as increased trade winds and increased rainfall in some areas.