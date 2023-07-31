Home » Climate crisis: July 2023 probably the hottest month ever
Sweat, sweat, sweat: According to researchers, July 2023 was most likely the hottest month in thousands of years.

The World Weather Organization and the European climate change service Copernicus evaluated data up to July 23.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that the world is in a heated situation and July will most likely break all temperature records.

Drastic measures to combat the climate crisis called for

The first three weeks of the month were already the warmest three-week period ever recorded. 2023 could surpass the previous record of 2016 as the hottest year.

July 6th of this year was the hottest day ever recorded worldwide, followed by July 5th and 7th. Experts stress the urgency of taking drastic action to combat climate change.

