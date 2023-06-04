CLIMATE CRISIS: Jüterbog forest fire lasts for days

Flames are shooting out of the forest, clouds of smoke are piling up. For the fifth day in a row, the fire brigade is on duty at the forest fire near Jüterbog on Sunday – and can still do little. It is the largest forest fire this year in Brandenburg. As was often the case in the past year, a munitions-loaded area is again affected. The firefighters cannot get close enough to the fire on the huge former military training area near Jüterbog. “It’s frustrating for the firefighter who is standing here and can’t do anything,” said operations manager Rico Walentin.

On Sunday, too, he expected the fire that broke out on Wednesday evening to continue to spread. The smoke increased again. The mission will continue for days, said Walentin, who has been a firefighter for many years and has been Jüterbog’s city fire chief since the beginning of 2022. Rain and cooler weather are not in sight for the time being.

According to the fire department, the affected area covers an area of ​​around 150 hectares. For comparison: the park area of ​​Sanssouci in Potsdam is around 300 hectares, the Berlin Wall Park is around 15 hectares.

“The fire is too far away to achieve anything with our water cannons,” said Walentin. Because of the risk of explosion on the site, firefighters can only extinguish the fire from safe routes. The fire could have been stopped on some flanks, said Walentin on Sunday afternoon.

Planes, helicopters or fire fighting vehicles are currently not requested, said the head of the Jüterbog regulatory office, Christiane Lindner-Klopsch. The situation is dynamic and that could change. The number of firefighters deployed so far on Sunday was “under 50”.

In addition, the Jüterbog fire brigade had to move out on Sunday to extinguish another forest fire in the Zinna forest. Around 4 hectares were affected, said Stadtbrandmeister Walentin. He suspects arson. From a bike path, it burned left and right again and again. According to the Brandenburg Environment Ministry, more than 90 percent of all forest fires are caused by human activity.

On Thursday and Friday, planes repeatedly dropped thousands of liters of water over the forest fire area. This is new territory in Germany, since so far mainly helicopters of the Bundeswehr and federal police with extinguishing tanks have been used in large fires.

It was the first mission for the “Florian Harz 25” fire-fighting aircraft stationed in Saxony-Anhalt, as the machine has only been available in the Harz district since April. “We no longer had the desired effect with firefighting aircraft, it wasn’t massive enough,” said Jüterbog operations manager Walentin. More planes would have been needed.

The area affected by the forest fire is part of a large area owned by the Brandenburg Natural Landscape Foundation. It secures former military training areas for nature conservation. The managing director of the Foundation for Natural Landscapes, Andreas Meißner, told the dpa that the “heart” of the wilderness area was affected.

Brandenburg is considered to be particularly susceptible to fires due to sandy soils with a lot of pine forest, which dries out quickly. No other federal state is also so heavily contaminated with explosive ordnance. The contaminated sites have been rotting away in the ground for decades, but remain dangerous. Phosphorus ammunition, for example, is considered highly flammable.

“If the munitions-contaminated forests in our region are not cleared, there will always be forest fires because the old munitions lying in the ground will self-ignite,” said CDU state politician Danny Eichelbaum, who is also chairman of the Jüterbog city ordinance . He demanded on Sunday that the federal government should present a concept for clearing explosive ordnance and provide more money.

City Fire Chief Walentin is concerned about the coming months: “Summer is just getting started. It’s frightening when you think about what could come next.” The forest expert and professor at the Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development, Pierre Ibisch, assumes that the risk of fire will increase with climate change. There were more than 500 fires in Brandenburg last year – more than in years.