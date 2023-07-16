Climate crisis: massive fires in Saxony-Anhalt – hundreds of hectares of fields in flames

Greentech climate crisis fire fire Saxony Anhalt s

The fire, which initially broke out on 20 hectares, reportedly destroyed several fields, including rapeseed and wheat. The fire then shifted past Müchel in the direction of Neu-Biendorf, it was said. According to the information, a high-voltage line that runs across the fire site had to be switched off for a short time for safety reasons. A total of around 150 emergency services were deployed on Saturday alone. During the extinguishing work, a tractor that was supposed to transport 7,000 liters of water to the fire site overturned. The driver was not injured.

Climate crisis: Fire started during harvest work and spread through wind and heat

Twelve fire brigades with 141 emergency services were deployed near Möckern in the Jerichower Land district to extinguish a major fire. According to the police, the fire near federal highway 246a broke out on Saturday afternoon, probably due to harvest work and was carried on by wind and heat, the police said on Sunday.

On the morning after the flames had spread to an estimated 80 to 120 hectares of forest and fields, the on-site operation was over, said a spokeswoman at the request of the German Press Agency. A helicopter was also used on Saturday to explore the situation.

A wheat field also burned between Rödgen and Zörbig in the Anhalt-Bitterfeld district on Saturday. Emergency services were able to prevent the fire from spreading to wind turbines there. After the emergency services brought the fire under control in the afternoon, this mission was also considered over on Sunday morning. It was estimated that the flames had spread to 150 to 200 hectares here. The resulting property damage is estimated at 150,000 euros, the police said.

15 hectares of wheat field burned in Fernsdorf (Anhalt-Bitterfeld district). I

The police recorded another fire near Gräfenhainichen in the district of Wittenberg. On Saturday, around four hectares of forest had burned between Tornau and Söllichau along the country road 130. According to the information, damage to property amounted to 40,000 euros. Police said they were investigating the cause of the fire. 15 hectares of wheat field burned in the Prosigk district of Fernsdorf (Anhalt-Bitterfeld district). A 3.5-hectare field burned in Wettin-Löbejün in the Saale district on Saturday.

In the Harz Mountains, too, emergency services had to go out to extinguish fires. According to the police, around two hectares of harvested arable land burned on federal highway 244 near Zilly north of Wernigerode in the Harz district on Saturday. In the southern Harz district of Schwenda (Mansfeld-Südharz district), around 20 hectares of a harvested field were on fire.

Even before the weekend, fires had broken out again and again in Saxony-Anhalt – including in Schkopau (Saale district) and in Köthen (Anhalt-Bitterfeld district). Especially in the north and east of the country, the state center for forest estimated the risk of forest fires on Sunday as particularly high.

With a forest fire danger level of 5 – and thus the highest possible level – there is a “very high risk” of a forest fire in Jerichower Land, in the Stendal district and in Vorfläming. With a danger level of 3, the Magdeburg area and the Salzland district are rated the lowest. Accordingly, there is “medium risk” here.