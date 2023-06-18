Climate crisis: Poland is concealing the recent death of fish on the Oder

Greentech Poland: Several hundred tons of fish died

A few days ago, according to the Opole Voivodeship, a total of 450 kilograms of dead fish were recovered in the Gliwice Canal, which branches off the Oder, and in the nearby Kedzierzyn Canal. The poisonous golden alga was also detected in samples from both channels. The discovery of dead fish in the water system of the Oder in Poland had also triggered new concerns in Germany.

Repeated environmental disaster: Poland forms a crisis team

So far, Polish authorities have found no evidence of the golden alga in the lower reaches of the Oder. In May and April, the alga appeared in two reservoirs near the Oder. In August 2022, an environmental disaster occurred in the German-Polish border river further north, killing several hundred tons of fish.

Experts assume that high salinity, low water, high temperatures and the toxin of the algae species were the main reasons for the fish deaths.