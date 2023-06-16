Climate crisis promotes infectious diseases – according to experts at the conference

Climate change, globalization, antibiotic resistance
infectiological expertise urgently needed.
Accordingly, well-trained doctors with special infectious disease expertise are urgently needed. Lübbert emphasizes that, according to a needs analysis, 1,000 of these doctors or at least 500 specialist graduates with at least three years of training are needed in order to be able to treat complex infections at the highest level in the future.
The head of the infectiology department at Gießen University Hospital, Susanne Herold, added: “Patients with severe infections have a much more favorable course of the disease and die less often if infectiologists are involved in the treatment.” Nevertheless, there are currently no departments with an infectious focus, even in many large clinics. The task is to implement the training for infectiologists that was decided at the German Doctors’ Day in 2021 in the individual federal states. The majority of state medical associations have already done so.
