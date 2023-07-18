Climate Foundation: State government delivers data to committee on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Contrary to previous assurances, the state government has not yet submitted the complete correspondence on the processes investigated to the committee of inquiry into the climate protection foundation.

As Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Ines Jesse announced in Schwerin on Tuesday, another query in the departments responsible for transport and energy revealed further data. E

s are, among other things, processes in connection with a Rostock port company that was involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as the approval of the pipeline construction and the establishment of the hydrogen Hanseatic League.

Jesse put the data volume at around 1.2 gigabytes. Documents totaling 43 gigabytes had previously been sent to the committee.

The opposition in the Schwerin state parliament had repeatedly expressed the suspicion that not all government correspondence on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the founding of the foundation had been submitted to the investigative committee for the climate protection foundation.

