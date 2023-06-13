Climate protection: Greenpeace protests against gas production in front of Borkum

Greenpeace Gas Criticism

According to the environmental protection organization Greenpeace, it protested against the gas production planned there off the North Sea island of Borkum. As Greenpeace announced, activists painted the demand “No New Gas” from rubber boats on the wall of a drilling platform around 35 kilometers northwest of Borkum on Tuesday night.

“The gas wells threaten the climate, the Wadden Sea and biodiversity,” said Manfred Santen of Greenpeace. “It is now the turn of Lower Saxony’s state government to intervene actively and not to approve any further drilling.”

Environmentalists have long warned of the consequences for nature and biodiversity if gas production in the North Sea were to be expanded. Lower Saxony’s state policy had changed course on the issue: the SPD and CDU government at the time strictly rejected gas production off Borkum in autumn 2021 with reference to the affected protected areas and dangers for the Wadden Sea National Park, but voted a year later against the background of the Ukraine -War for promotion.

On Tuesday morning (10.30 a.m.) Greenpeace wants to present the scientific results of research dives around the planned gas drilling site off Borkum in Hanover.