Climate Solutions: Vivobarefoot sports shoes for durability and local manufacturing

The lifestyle brand Vivobarefoot wants to reinvent the production of barefoot shoes with innovative 3D scans of the feet and virtual, personalized fittings – and thus develop products that are particularly tailored to customers.

And that in turn should be in the spirit of more sustainability and climate protection. Because, according to the philosophy behind Vivobarefoot, companies want to position themselves against the wasteful mass production of the fashion industry through longevity and local manufacturing processes.

Sport shoes sustainable

According to the initiators, the focus is not only on environmental protection, but also on serious health problems that would be caused by conventional shoes.

The shoe manufacturer’s next goal: to create a completely new concept for natural health globally.

We are excited to see how this works and will report back…

