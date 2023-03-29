The start of the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 on Tuesday evening in Eisenstadt in Burgenland was a complete success. In the first category “Energy & Climate Protection” 7 startups from all over Austria competed to win the coveted final place in Austria’s largest startup competition from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce and Trending Topics.

And the winner is: REEDuce. The startup of founder Birgit van Duyvenbode builds noise barriers made of reeds, which can keep up with conventional noise barriers in terms of durability and sound insulation, but rely on ecological material. REEDuce obtains the reeds from Lake Neusiedl, for example. There is already a pilot project with Asfinag.

“It was a big surprise for us that we won today because the other startups and pitches were extremely strong. That’s why we feel encouraged to push the sustainable noise protection turnaround,” said founder Birgit van Duyvenbode in a first statement. REEDuce will now pitch for the title “Startup of the Year” at the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge on May 24th.

REEDuce was able to assert itself against the startups AIRXBIG, ClearCO2, energiedigital, nista.io, REPS and Sonnenschmiede (all information about the startups that took part here).

“It was an extremely close decision”

“Solid business model, practical application benefits, high sustainability and recyclability convinced us to make REEDuce the winner of the pitch with their innovative noise protection walls,” said jury spokesman Ulrich Streibl, CEO of oekostrom AG, in the jury’s statement. “But it was an extremely tight decision, the other six startups pitched very well and will certainly make their way as well.”

In addition to Streibl, the jury included Sabine Hönigsberger (Head of Corporate Customers at Erste Bank Austria), Peter Schiff (Co-Founder VERBUND X Ventures), Lukas Weber (Member of the State Executive Board, Young Business) and Josef Scheidl (Management of Brantner).

Good connections in the energy sector

In addition to the ticket for the final of the startup challenge, REEDuce received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank und Sparkasse and two licenses for the digital training platform wîse up from the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Energy & Climate startups were also able to make good connections that evening with Verbund X Ventures, the new corporate VC of Austria’s largest energy supplier. In the evening’s keynote, Edward Feltmann from Verbund X Ventures gave insights into the opportunities for investments in the energy sector and the Evergreen-Fonds.

