ClimateTech: Scholz relies entirely on offshore wind energy

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has appealed to the offshore wind energy industry to continue investing. “Everyone has to be brave together at the same time,” said Scholz on Friday in the Wesermarsch district. Logistics and transport capacities would also have to be expanded. The reason for the statements was his visit to the company Steelwind Nordenham.

Offshore wind energy at least 30 gigawatts in 2030

Germany will not achieve its expansion goals unless laws, approval times and production capacities change. “So everyone has to get faster,” said Scholz.

The federal government has set itself the goal of offshore wind energy generating at least 30 gigawatts by 2030. 80 percent of the gross electricity consumption should then be covered by renewable energies. Germany needs renewable energies because the Federal Republic is to become greenhouse gas neutral by 2045.

Wind energy in Germany: Federal government pushes green tech - Photo Karsten Wurth Unsplash
Wind energy in Germany: federal government pushes green tech – photo Karsten Wurth Unsplash

Greentech Initiative: 80 percent of gross electricity consumption from renewable energies

Steelwind Nordenham manufactures steel foundations for wind turbines, so-called monopiles, at the site in the Wesermarsch district. The company also builds connectors for the systems, so-called transition pieces. The company belongs to the Dillinger Group with headquarters in Saarland. The group of companies primarily produces heavy plate and steel.

