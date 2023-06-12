Home » Clockwork Revolution mixes BioShock and Singularity
Technology

by admin
Job listings and some vague comments make it interesting to speculate about what Wasteland 3 developer Inxile is working on, and an official announcement won’t stop those discussions.

Of course, the initial discussion may have been about Bioshock Infinite, as Clockwork Revolution’s Victorian metropolis of Avalon evokes memories of Columbia with its distinctly steampunk aesthetic. Combine that with the fact that they’re both first-person shooters with some handy superpowers, and an opponent tinkering with time to get what they want, and it’s hard not to compare the two.

There are some differences, though. Clockwork Revolution will let us create our own characters and use their time-bending abilities in combat and exploration, thanks to a device called a timer. The only problem is, as we all know, changing things in the past can have a big impact on the present or the future. This is where Inxile’s experience of choice and consequence comes in. We’re told that our time travel will change people, stories, and the city itself in unexpected ways.

They don’t want to say much more, which makes sense considering the game is still in pre-alpha, so some things aren’t quite set in stone yet. However, it does look and sound quite fascinating, so I look forward to learning more in the years to come.

Clockwork Revolution
