Close Call: Large Asteroid 2023 NT1 Detected at Earth-Moon Distance Days After Passing

Title: Small Asteroid Comes Close to Earth, Undetected for Days

Date: July 18, 2023

A space rock named 2023 NT1 recently made a close pass by Earth, coming within a third of the Earth-Moon distance on July 13, 2023. Surprisingly, it wasn’t until several days later that the asteroid’s presence was detected from an observatory in South Africa.

Traveling at an incredible speed of 25,233 miles per hour (40,608 km/h), this small asteroid was initially unnoticed due to the limitations of our current detection capabilities. The Caribbean Astronomical Society (SAC) affirmed that this event highlights our vulnerability to small or medium-sized asteroids entering our atmosphere from the direction of the Sun, where they are harder to detect.

2023 NT1, estimated to be twice the size of the asteroid that entered the skies over Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013, measures 118 feet (36 meters) in diameter. The closest approach occurred at approximately 6:12 a.m. on July 13.

While current detection methods rely on images captured every 15 minutes during nighttime, efforts are underway to enhance our ability to detect approaching asteroids. The European Space Agency (ESA) is constructing the NEOMIR (Near-Earth Object Mission in the InfraRed) space telescope, designed to monitor space rocks measuring 20 meters or more that currently go unnoticed. Additionally, NASA’s NEO Surveyor mission is aimed at strengthening early asteroid detection.

However, the SAC cautions that these advanced telescopes will not be launched until 2030 and 2026 respectively, leaving a gap during which small asteroids could go undetected. The educational entity further assures that although these smaller asteroids may not pose a threat of extinction events, they could potentially cause regional damage.

Fortunately, a large percentage of these space rocks disintegrate upon entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, and many that do intersect the planet often do so over the oceans due to our planet’s vast water-covered surface, which accounts for 70% of the Earth’s area.

As our knowledge and technology in detecting asteroids continue to develop, scientists and organizations are striving to improve our capability to safeguard our planet from potential space threats. With ongoing advancements, we hope to minimize the risks associated with undetected asteroids and enhance our ability to protect Earth.

(Note: Related news articles discussing other meteor sightings have been excluded from this piece for brevity.)

