Google held a cloud game strategy development media gathering today (13th), aiming at live service games (Live Service Games). Jack Buser, director of Google Cloud game solutions, shared the Google Cloud platform services that Google is currently working on in cooperation with game companies .

According to a survey report released by Statista, as many as 80% of the world‘s population owns smartphones, forming a huge potential mobile game player base, and the top 10 popular mobile and PC games in 2022 are instant game types;

Even console games have a similar trend. At the same time, more cross-platform games are appearing, which shows that game companies are turning their attention to the field of cloud games, hoping to gain more development niches.

Therefore, Google believes that instant service games (instant games) are undoubtedly the future of the game industry. Google, which powers instant services like Google Search and YouTube to billions of users around the world, is no stranger to this model at work.

Today, Google Cloud is committed to providing the highest quality Google services, helping game developers bring instant gaming experiences to players around the world.

This meeting shared that Google Cloud supports real-time games in three areas, including providing the world‘s largest, Establish game servers on the safest network, allowing developers to communicate with players;

Under extremely low latency conditions, Easily store large-scale game and player key data, To allow streaming games to record player progress at any time, game companies can use “Cloud Spanner” to establish a database management system;

And cloud data analysis service BigQuery and fully managed machine learning tool Vertex AI, based on Google analysis and AI technology, help developers find accurate audiences.

Many well-known game developers are already Google Cloud customers, including Ubitus, Com2Us, BANDAI NAMCO, as well as Rhea Games, Aiwan World, and Upward International.

Although Google’s own cloud game service Google Stadia has ceased operationsHowever, while many game manufacturers are pushing for real-time game services, Google still seizes the power point and will continue to provide technical support for game developers through Google Cloud, and develop a stable and long-term real-time service game strategy.

First image source:Google Cloud