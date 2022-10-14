Listen to the audio version of the article

Lots, lots of meat in the fire for the 2022 edition of Ignite, the main conference that the American software giant dedicates to the business world (partners, customers, developers) under the motto “do more with less” so dear to Satya Nadella. And it was the CEO and Chairman of Microsoft who opened the proceedings with an intervention in which he touched all the areas of application of the technology made in Redmond to support the digitization processes and the search for operational efficiency (and of greater performance) than ever necessary in a moment of great uncertainty like the present one. Over 100 new services and updates announced during the event and united by a red thread that binds together three key components: a scalable cloud infrastructure, solutions to guarantee end-to-end security and capabilities artificial intelligence.

Dall-E AI in Edge browser and Bing search engine

An important announcement in the AI ​​field, arrived on the occasion of the debut of the new Surface Pro 9 hybrid computer, concerns for example the integration of DALL-E, the OpenAI algorithm that allows you to generate images starting from textual inputs, in some of the services of the Microsoft galaxy, and more precisely the Bing search engine, the Microsoft Edge browser and applications such as Designer and Image Creator. In short, a fanciful “add-on” that Microsoft has decided to “give” to the community of users of some of its most popular tools, with the aim of extending the possibility of creating visual content in a simple way through artificial intelligence to an increasingly large number of people. Still in the AI ​​field, but with very different purposes, is the “new entry” Power Automate, a solution that simplifies workflows using natural language and exploits the capabilities of algorithms to transform low-code into no-code and make more immediate consequence is the automation of the process. Collaboration is renewed: the news of Teams and the new Places app The post-pandemic collaborative scenario is one of the areas where Microsoft has made the “big voice” recording a robust growth of applications in the cloud of the Microsoft 365 suite and especially of Teams, hired by various companies on a global scale as a reference tool for managing internal meetings and communication between remote work groups and with suppliers and customers. And the collaboration platform is the recipient of a substantial release of updates, with 450 new features announced and the launch (scheduled for 2023) of a new type of Premium subscription service in which a function (Intelligent Recap) will be integrated that will exploit AI to assign tasks, translate subtitles in real time, automatically generate notes and share personalized insights. Ignite also confirmed the forthcoming availability of a “preview” version of the Teams Mesh Avatars, tools that will allow each user to associate with his virtual twin (customizable at will) to facilitate the creation of meeting experiences through the Mesh platform. . Microsoft Places, on the other hand, is a new app designed for those who work in the office and to optimize the use of physical space, providing information on when team members will be present or on which meetings are best suited to be held in person. Finally, to simplify the working day, Microsoft has also removed the veils from Edge Workspaces, a shared set of browser windows, in which work groups can view the same websites and the latest work files, updating them in real time and with the advantage of carrying out this activity in a single digital place

Cloud, more and more cloud

When it comes to cloud computing, another topic very dear to Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s claim for years has been that of wanting to improve the way in which the proprietary Azure platform integrates with existing IT and data infrastructures to increase the level. efficiency and resilience of corporate operations. The most important effort made on the cloud front was aimed at strengthening the Intelligent Data Platform announced last May, whose ecosystem records the addition of 12 new partners and to which new levels of intelligence have been added to applications to unlock predictive analytics. and facilitate data governance everywhere, enabling developers to work with new cloud-native and open-source solutions. Among other numerous announcements there is also a tool, now available in Azure Data Factory, which allows companies to insert data residing in Sap systems into the cloud platform to carry out advanced analysis, and a Graph Data Connector dedicated to Microsoft 365 datasets that allows you to migrate Office data to Azure, so you can leverage much more collaboration and productivity insights. The principle, in a nutshell, is to help CIOs build an IT infrastructure that is functional and tailor-made by exploiting all the hybrid and multicloud options made available by the platform.

Safety for everyone and everywhere

Microsoft has dedicated ample space to the issue of security also due to a phenomenon, that of cyber threats, which has an absolute priority on a global scale, a priority that reflects an expense for data protection and risk management that according to Gartner will exceed the quota 172 billion dollars in 2022 and is set to reach 270 billion by 2026. The recipe used by the Redmond company is based on Microsoft Security’s multicloud solutions that exploit the insights coming from the 43 trillion signals of attack intercepted every day and the news announced during Ignite 2022. These include the new Defender for DevOps, which offers developers a tool to be able to anticipate vulnerabilities while writing applications, and Microsoft Entra, a pool of access management solutions and identities designed to work securely across multiple cloud platforms.